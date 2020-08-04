Falcon Report
NFL Sets COVID-19 Opt-out Deadline For Players

Zach Hood

Monday evening, ESPN's Adam Schefter broke the news that NFL players have until Thursday at 4 PM EST to opt-out of the 2020 season. Several players have already opted-out due to COVID-19 related concerns.

This news is obviously not favorable to players who are still undecided on whether or not they feel comfortable going forward with the 2020 season. The league has provided little in the way of answers in terms of safety protocols, and hasn't yet written off having fans in the stands. 

So far, 42 players have opted out as of Monday night per PFF's opt-out tracker. The Atlanta Falcons have yet to have anyone opt out for the 2020 season, and as of last week head coach Dan Quinn had not heard any word of a potential Falcon opt-out.

Nonetheless, it remains to be seen if any Falcons players will decide to opt-out of the upcoming season. So far, the New England Patriots have been hit the hardest with eight players choosing to forgo the 2020 campaign. 

Players that are considered high-risk for COVID-19 who choose to opt-out of the 2020 season can earn $350K and an accrued NFL season, per ESPN. Players without high-risk can earn $150K if they choose to opt-out for 2020. Stay tuned for more updates on how COVID-19 is impacting the Falcons 2020 season.

