2020 Atlanta Falcons Preview: Marlon Davidson

Everyone knows why Marlon Davidson loves the sport of football. If you haven’t heard by now, Davidson spilled one of the most memorable quotes in recent NFL Combine history.

“What I love most about the game is that I can literally go out there and hit a man consistently, and pound him, and the police won’t come,” Davidson told reporters in February. “That is really the best moment about ball, is to go out there and really abuse somebody, and then they won’t say nothing about it in the press or anything. It ain’t on no headlines, no handcuffs, no mugshots, no nothing. I’m out here just physically abusing a man.”

He’ll need that attitude heading into 2020.

Davidson joins the Falcons after being selected in the second round of the NFL Draft in late April. Davidson was primarily an edge player at the Auburn University.

When NFL commissioner Roger Goodell announced Davidson as the Falcons’ selection on draft night, he announced Davidson as a defensive tackle.

Davidson fits the mold that the Falcons have tried to brand for their interior defensive linemen. Davidson has explosiveness to penetrate in the run game.

He has the ability to pressure the pocket from the interior and edge. That versatility makes Davidson a candidate to find his way on the field early in his rookie season.

Playing next to Grady Jarrett and Dante Fowler Jr. bodes well as far as matching Davidson up in one-on-one opportunities on pass rushing downs.

Davidson may be forced to split the early downs with veteran Tyler Davison early in the season. Davison was resigned after acting as a solid starter for the Falcons in 2019. The Falcons haven’t hit the practice field at all for organized team activities due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

There will be an adjustment period for Davidson. The Falcons need his ability early on, but they won’t have to rush him along. As the season progresses, look for Davidson’s snaps to increase as will his production and effectiveness.

Other Ways To Follow Us

Join the Falcon Report Community!

Subscribe to the Dirty Birds Podcast! Available on iTunes, Spotify, Google Podcasts, iHeart Radio

Follow us on Twitter: @FalconsSI

Click to Like and Follow Us on Facebook