The NFL plans to address how each of its teams will reopen their practice facilities to every player this summer in a conference call Thursday according to ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter. Also in a tweet, Schefter reported that the league will provide a social injustice update in the same conference call.

Just like the entire United States, these two topics are dominating the NFL offseason. While players have not experienced a normal offseason, the league has been fortunate that the business side of the sport have been largely unaffected. Coronavirus left the NFL no choice but to perform a virtual draft in April but the lack of other sporting events led to a record television audience for the event.

As the season approaches, though, it's appearing less likely that the NFL will be business as usual this fall. The current plan is for the players to return to team activities at the start of training camp, which will entirely take place at team facilities and not at remote camp locations as some teams normally do.

But the situation is fluid, and things could change in Thursday's conference call. Just Saturday, the NFLPA enacted guidelines advising players to avoiding working out with teammates. On Wednesday afternoon, NFL Insider Ian Rapoport acknowledged the NFL calendar is in flux at the moment.

On the social injustice front, the league has taken a much more understanding attitude towards players who want to kneel during the national anthem to protest police brutality towards minorities. One would expect that the NFL will continue to move in this direction when the topic is discussed Thursday.