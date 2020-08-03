Falcon Report
Todd Gurley II's Birthday Wish Has Nothing To Do With His On-Field Performance

Rashad Milligan

Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley II addressed Atlanta media after Monday's training camp session in Flowery Branch.

After Gurley took the first few questions, he interjected to make a personal note.

"First of all, none of y'all told me happy birthday yet, so I'm about to be done with this interview," Gurley said.

Gurley turned 26 Monday, entering his sixth season in the NFL. He later noted he shares the same birthday as teammates Dante Fowler, Jr. and Younghoe Koo; as well as Tyrod Taylor and Tom Brady. When asked what he wanted, Gurley joked he would send AP reporter Charles Odom his address so he could send him something via Postmates. Having an early August birthday has always put him in football camp since he was in high school, and he said this year is more special because he's back in Atlanta, an area where many of his friends live.

When asked about his personal goals entering the season, Gurley said it's always been the same for him.

"If you have seen my interviews from the past five years, then you would know I don't do personal goals," Gurley said. 

When the follow-up question, Gurley kept the same tone.

"It's really the cliche answer, I want to get to the Super Bowl, but I'm not worried about that today," Gurley said. "I'm not worried about February yet. I'm taking it day-by-day."

The Falcons are easing into training camp this season, with players reporting last week and going over many of the new health protocols amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Monday was the first time the team got back on the field. 

AJC reporter Darryl Ledbetter noted during the press conference Gurley kept his mask on for most of the day on the field. Gurley, who sported a red 4Hunnid, Los Angeles rapper YG's clothing brand, face mask during the press conference, said he wasn't too concerned about the lighter training camp as a veteran.

Around the facility, Gurley said he's learning his teammates' names and is getting adjusted to his new franchise. He also had positive words for head coach Dan Quinn.

"I've always heard good things about him," Gurley said. "Whether you're a starter, backup, whatever. He's treating everybody the same."

