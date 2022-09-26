Falcons-Seahawks Notebook: How Did Atlanta Get First Win?

The Atlanta Falcons made their way to Washington to pick up their first win of the season against the Seahawks.

Following two narrow defeats to the hands of the New Orleans Saints and Los Angeles Rams, the Falcons eyed a treacherous 0-3 start to the season. However, behind a late-game interception from safety Richie Grant, the team kept Seattle out of the end zone in the final minutes to secure the 27-23 victory.

Here are three takeaways Atlanta's first win of the season.

Cordarrelle Keeps on Rolling

After being held to 41 yards in last week's loss to the the Rams, 31-year-old Cordarrelle Patterson topped 100 against Seattle. Managing over eight yards per carry, the 6-2 running back tallied 141 yards on the ground and a touchdown in the victory.

After a career-high performance in Week 1 against the Saints, Patterson rolled to a new best two weeks later, extending his yards per game average to 100.7 through three games.

The 10-year veterans touchdown came with just over eight minutes left in the second quarter, extending Atlanta's lead to 17-10 for his second touchdown of the year.

Drake London Continues Hot Start

The rookie wideout pulled down 54 yards receiving and a touchdown, adding to a hot start to the USC product's career.

After corralling his first career touchdown last weekend, the No. 8 pick in this year's draft made it two weeks in a row.

“That room has been awesome," quarterback Marcus Mariota said. "Drake, he’s (going to) continue to learn, he's (going to) continue to grow. He's done a great job for us and that being said, we got to continue to find ways to spread the ball around because I think we've got a great group.”

While he may not have led Atlanta in receiving yards this week, which gets crowned to tight end Kyle Pitts, London is now averaging over 70 yards per game over his first three career games.

The 14-yard touchdown grab was the last score of the game for either side, coming with under a minute to go in the third quarter to take a 27-23 lead.

Second-Year Safety Puts Game Away

Second-year safety Richie Grant's first career interception could not have came at a better time, putting the game away late for his teams first win of the season.

After storming inside Atlanta's 40-yard line with 1:28 to go in the fourth quarter, Seattle quarterback Geno Smith was intercepted by the former UCF star and 2021 second-round pick.

Entering the game leading the Falcons in tackles, Grant tacked on seven more to bring his season total to 23.

Now 12 tackles away from his rookie season total, the safety looks to reach that mark in the coming weeks.

