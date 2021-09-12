Eagles 32, Falcons 6: What Went Wrong?

The Philadelphia Eagles soared over the Atlanta Falcons in Week 1 thanks to big plays from rookies.

The Atlanta Falcons are starting the 2021 season on the wrong foot following a 32-6 loss in their season opener against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Arthur Smith's debut as Atlanta Falcons head coach started promising but ended miserably. After very little preseason action, the Falcons looked rusty offensively and the defense did not look any better than it did a year ago.

That rusty offense didn't score a touchdown in the game or a point after their second possession while the Eagles soared behind touchdowns from rookie wide receiver Devonta Smith and running back Kenneth Gainwell. Jalen Hurts also threw three touchdown passes to lead the Eagles.

Hurts completed 27 of 35 attempts and threw three touchdowns to three different pass catchers without throwing an interception.

Smith led the Eagles with 71 receiving yards in his NFL debut, while Gainwell had eight carries for 31 yards and scored a touchdown in his first NFL action.

The Falcons' offense ran the ball effectively with Mike Davis and Cordarrelle Patterson rotating carries on the first two drives, but both possessions ended in short field-goal attempts.

Atlanta was ranked 26th in red zone touchdown percentage last season and the trend appeared to continue today. They were 0-for-2 scoring touchdowns in goal-to-go situations.

After recording more than 70 yards on each of their first two drives, the Falcons offense stalled the rest of the afternoon. On their last nine possessions, Atlanta tallied 77 yards.

Falcons 3, Eagles 0 9:59 1st Quarter

Behind a hard-running Mike Davis and the clutch catching of Calvin Ridley, the Falcons stormed down into the red zone. But the drive stalled in the goal-to-go situation.

Ryan threw two incomplete passes from the Eagles 3-yard line to end the drive. Younghoe Koo made a 21-yard field goal to give Atlanta an early lead.

Eagles 7, Falcons 3 6:17 1st Quarter

Philadelphia drove 75 yards in seven played and just 3:41 to score its first touchdown of the season. Hurts found rookie wide receiver Devonta Smith, who blew past cornerback Fabian Moreau to become wide open in the corner of the end zone, for an 18-yard touchdown.

Hurts began the game throwing a pair of swing passes to receiver Quez Watkins for two first downs. The second-year quarterback's touchdown pass came on third-and-4 in the red zone.

Eagles 7, Falcons 6 14:52 2nd Quarter

The Falcons featured Cordarrelle Patterson on their second offensive drive. The return specialist looked great out of the backfield, running for 38 yards on four carries.

Ryan showcased his wheels on the drive too. He scrambled for eight yards to turn a third-and-long into a fourth-and-1 at the Philadelphia 24-yard line. On the next snap, Pitts caught his first NFL pass to gain a yard and extend the drive.

But once again, the promising drive stalled inside the 10. The Falcons had first-and-goal at the Eagles 2-yard line, but an illegal formation and false start moved the ball back 10 yards. Atlanta gained just three yards on its next three plays and kicked another field goal.

On their first seven snaps inside Philadelphia's 10-yard line, the Falcons gained two yards and committed two penalties.

Eagles 15, Falcons 6 0:02 2nd Quarter

After very conservative play calling from Arthur Smith just before the two-minute warning, the Falcons punted, and the Eagles started the final possession of the first half at their 38-yard line. Philadelphia drove 62 yards in 1:42 with Hurts accounting 55 of those yards.

While scrambling to his right, Hurts released on the run and struck tight end Dallas Goedert with a perfect pass. The 9-yard touchdown stood after a lengthy review. It appeared as though Goedert may have trapped the ball against the ground, but there was not enough video evidence to overturn the call of touchdown on the field.

The Eagles overcame two false start penalties on the drive. On the extra point, the Falcons committed an illegal formation penalty. Philadelphia elected to attempt a 2-point conversion at the 1-yard line and converted to increase its lead to nine at halftime.

Eagles 22, Falcons 6 1:25 3rd Quarter

A 31-yard punt from Cameron Nizialek set up Philadelphia at the 50 to begin its third possession of the second half. Sanders converted a third-and-1 at the Falcons 41-yard line, and then two plays later, Hurts connected with Sanders on a screen pass that the running back turned into a 25-yard gain. Defensive lineman John Cominsky missed on a diving tackle attempt on the long play.

On the next snap, a big hole opened for rookie running back Kenneth Gainwell. He scored untouched on the 8-yard run. The extra point was good.

Rookies scored two of Philadelphia's first three touchdowns.

Eagles 29, Falcons 6 4:20 4th Quarter

With the Falcons trailing by 16, Smith had no choice but to go for fourth-and-10 at the Falcons 32-yard line. The play resulted in Philadelphia's first sack of the game, giving the Eagles the ball at the 22.

Philadelphia was back in the end zone three plays later. On another swing pass, Hurts found an open Jalen Reagor, who ran down the sideline for a 23-yard touchdown.

The touchdown pass was Hurts' third in the game. In five careers starts, he's thrown for three touchdowns in a game twice.

Eagles 32, Falcons 6 1:10 4th Quarter

Philadelphia sacked Ryan again on a long fourth-down try. The Eagles posted three sacks in the fourth quarter.

Taking over at the Falcons 31-yard line, Hurts and the Eagles offensive starters remained in the game, but the play calling was conservative. Philadelphia ran three plays and settled for a 43-yard field goal attempt.

Jake Elliott was good to extend Philadelphia's lead to four possessions in the final minute.

The Falcons will have to turn the page quickly after this debacle of an opener under their new head coach. Atlanta will face the reigning Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers on the road next Sunday in hopes of getting their first win of the season.