Dirty Birds Podcast Episode 31: Atlanta Falcons vs. Seattle Seahawks Preview

Brady Pfister

You can listen to our podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, iHeartRadio and Google Podcasts.

THE LEAD

At long last, the Atlanta Falcons will return to the field this week to take on the Seattle Seahawks.

After an offseason of change in Atlanta, Sunday will be the first time Falcons fans get a chance to see just how much better the team will be this year after a busy offseason in free agency and a much anticipated draft. 

For this week specifically, Atlanta will need the pass rush to take a major step forward to kick off 2020 as they take on Russell Wilson and the Seahawks passing attack.

Wilson has established himself as one of the most accurate passers in the game of football, so unless the Falcons can make him uncomfortable, there is a good chance he will pick apart the young Atlanta secondary. 

In other words, Dante Fowler will need to earn his money right away. 

THE REST

Though Atlanta missed the playoffs last year while Seattle went 11-5, the Seahawks and Falcons are remarkably similar teams. Both finished in the bottom third of the NFL in defense last year, recorded only 28 sacks while giving up 48 sacks. 

Could this mean Sunday's game will be a nail-biter? 

And with the offseason officially wrapping up, the NFC South remains in the news as Saints running back Alvin Kamara is reportedly unhappy with his contract in New Orleans while Leonard Fournette joins a crowded backfield in Tampa Bay.

All of this, and more, on this week's edition of "The Dirty Birds Podcast."

