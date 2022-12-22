Falcons QB Desmond Ridder Reveals Biggest Lesson Learned from First Start

Desmond Ridder hopes to apply some of the lessons he learned from his first start with the Atlanta Falcons to this weekend's game.

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder is coming down from the culture shock attached to his first NFL start four days ago.

It was Ridder's first competitive action since the preseason and start since his college days at Cincinnati.

Ridder looked more like a college signal caller than a professional, throwing for just 97 yards in a 21-18 loss to the New Orleans Saints.

While Ridder didn't have much to show in the box score, he took away some intangibles that will help him in his next start Saturday.

"There was a lot to learn," Ridder stated. "Experience was the biggest thing for me - getting out there, seeing the speed of the game, getting the communication going."

It's fair to say Ridder was excitable in his first start, like many rookies are, but the third-round pick will need a little more patience when he faces the Baltimore Ravens this weekend.

"And then also the patience, along with this great line that I have, it gives me the time to be able to sit there and trust them and let things develop," Ridder said. "So, that'll be something that I continue to work on, but just the experience of being out there was big enough of a learning experience that you can have."

Ridder will start in his second NFL game on Christmas Eve when his Falcons face the Ravens. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. at M&T Bank Stadium.

Follow Jeremy Brener on Twitter @JeremyBrener.

Get your HOTlanta Falcons game tickets from SI Tickets ... here!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Falcons? Click Here.

Follow Falcon Report on Twitter.

Want even more Atlanta Falcons news? Check out the Si.com team page here