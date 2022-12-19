Falcons RB Caleb Huntley OUT For Season; What's Next?

The Atlanta Falcons will be without one of their top runners for the remainder of the season.

Running back Caleb Huntley, who received the start alongside rookie quarterback Desmond Ridder, departed early in the first quarter of Sunday's loss against the New Orleans Saints after his first carry of the day, a two-yard run.

Shortly after, Huntley was ruled out with what was revealed to be an ankle injury, but further tests revealed that he will need surgery for his Achilles.

Huntley entered the game ranked as Atlanta's No. 4 rusher, taking 75 carries for 364 yards and a touchdown, largely seeing work in a rotational role behind star Cordarrelle Patterson and rookie Tyler Allgeier.

It was Allgeier who benefitted the most from Huntley's departure, finishing the first half in a flurry, recording 53 yards on seven carries, including a 17-run on 3rd and 15. Allgeier finished the game with a career-high 139 rushing yards. Patterson ran for 52 yards on 14 carries.

Huntley, an undrafted second-year pro from Ball State, finishes the season with 76 carries for 336 yards and two touchdowns. His contract expires at the end of the season and he will face free agency this spring.

