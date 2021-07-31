WATCH: Atlanta Falcons React to Their (Too-Low?) Madden 22 Ratings

New Atlanta Falcons running back Mike Davis interviewed various Falcons stars as he got their predictions and reactions when seeing their Madden 22 ratings.

The charismatic Atlanta native had some fun with his new teammates, but he started with himself. He guessed a conservative 75 and was stunned that no Falcon cracked 90.

"How is that even possible?" asked an exasperated Davis.

He recovered quickly when he found out his rating was an 81, considerably higher than his guess.

Calvin Ridley was next up, and he guessed 85, but he was happy to find out he rated 88 on the popular video game franchise.

The linebackers crowded Davis as a group as he pretended to be nervous. Deion Jones was first up and guessed 91, but he was an 85.

"That's a gag," said Jones.

Foye Oluokun was more concerned that his name was pronounced correctly.

PFF All-Rookie Team linebacker Mykal Walker knew he ended 2020 at 69 and logically deserved an upgrade.

"I ended the year at 69, so as long as I'm in the 70s," said Walker. "I went down?"

Walker fell to 68 and looked genuinely crushed. Odds are he finishes the season in the 70s. He stood out at camp again on Saturday and looks to build on a promising rookie campaign.

Cornerback A.J. Terrell was one of the few bright spots on the defense last season. He guessed 82.

"I need you to go down some," said Davis.

"I can't go down, that's disrespectful," answered Terrell. "It's a starting point, but it's too low."

Madden 22 is available for purchase on August 17.