The Atlanta Falcons dropped to 0-5 Sunday in a home loss to the Carolina Panthers and it seems owner Arthur Blank has finally had enough.

Reports coming out of The Athletic are suggesting that the firing of Quinn is "all but finalized" and could be announced either Monday or Tuesday.

Perhaps this is a move that should have been made a long time ago, with the Falcons being 14-23 since 2018 and missing the playoffs each of the past two seasons.

The Falcons put up another poor performance Sunday at home vs. the Panthers, allowing Teddy Bridgewater to play almost a perfect game.

Matt Ryan struggled to pass the ball with any efficiency for the second straight week in the absence of Julio Jones.

Atlanta sits in last place in the NFC South, and may now have a better shot at the No. 1 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft than they have at a playoff spot in 2020.

It remains to be seen what the fate of Thomas Dimitroff will be, but it appears Quinn will be the first domino to fall.

