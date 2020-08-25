SI.com
Ricardo Allen Wants To Be An Offensive Coordinator One Day

Christian Crittenden

Safety Ricardo Allen has been a staple in the back in of the Falcons secondary for five years now. He has plenty of experience on the defensive side of the ball dating back to his days playing at Purdue.

Many players get into coaching after their playing days are over, as a position coach or as a coordinator. Allen wants to do the same but as an offensive coordinator.

Allen was a guest on The Jim Rome Show when he revealed the shocking news.

“I understand what keeps me up at night,” Allen said. “I understand what it is that defense doesn’t want to see or makes a defense nervous I understand all of those things.”

“I think I can teach quarterbacks and offensive players just something simple to get easy reads to understand what the defense is trying to do to them because I know every different technique and every different style.”

Loaded Division

If the Falcons didn’t have it hard enough over the past decade going up against Drew Brees twice a year, now they get to face, Tom Brady who is the quarterback for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

“I just enjoy going out and playing against the best,” Allen said. “When you think about the greatest quarterbacks of all time you think of Brady, you think of Brees, and then you have Teddy Bridgewater coming in too and he can make some plays too. Our conference is full of quarterbacks who can get it done.”

“I enjoy competition,” Allen said. “ I enjoy going out there, and if I make a couple of plays on some balls, it is not going to be discredited for who the quarterback I’m going against.” 

