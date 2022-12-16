Falcons 'Wholeheartedly' Believe in Rookie QB Desmond Ridder

Despite having never played a regular season snap, Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder has plenty of supporters inside the locker room, including team leader Grady Jarrett.

In Sunday's game against the New Orleans Saints, Atlanta Falcons rookie quarterback Desmond Ridder is set to be the first 23-year-old to start under center for the team since Matt Ryan in 2008.

But ahead of Ridder's professional debut, there's little concern surrounding his ability to handle the moment, with "confidence" being the word of the week in Flowery Branch.

It's a key element to an otherwise uncertain time, as the Falcons will be entering a hostile Caesars Superdome with a quarterback who's never played a professional snap ... while the team sits just one game behind the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for the lead in the NFC South.

But, nonetheless, "confidence."

Coach Arthur Smith wouldn't have turned to Ridder in this moment, in this environment if he didn't have confidence in where the former Cincinnati Bearcat is at in his development. Smith is also optimistic that Ridder can provide a "spark" to an offense that's scored just one touchdown in its last six quarters, desperately in need of more production from the passing game.

Perhaps most important, Smith's belief in Ridder has permeated throughout the building - starting with Pro Bowl defensive tackle and team leader Grady Jarrett.

"Des is somebody who's super mature," Jarrett said. "He's excited about his opportunity, and I don't worry about him (in the environment). I'm excited to see him go out there and play. There's no better arena to go out and see what you're about - in a rivalry game, in their house, playoffs on the line, I think a lots at stake. I think that's just going to bring out the best in our whole team."

Jarrett brings up something of a double-edged sword, as the road trip to New Orleans provides an incredible opportunity for Ridder to announce his present not only to the Falcons but to a division rival ... though it's also a difficult situation for a debut.

Given the back half of the bye week to start his preparations early, Ridder went to work, gathering "multiple" teammates who stayed in town to build chemistry, throwing passes on the practice fields at team headquarters.

It's a notion of the leadership and dedication Ridder possesses, two of the traits that drew the Falcons to him over the offseason. While teams are never fully certain of what they're getting in their draft picks, Atlanta had belief that Ridder's intangibles would be safe bets to transfer, and he continues to prove Smith and general manager Terry Fontenot right by the day.

Another who's done the same is rookie fifth-round running back Tyler Allgeier, one of those in attendance for the bye-week throwing sessions. As Atlanta's leading rusher, Allgeier's adapted well to the NFL - and is optimistic that Ridder can do the same.

"Should be really good," Allgeier said. "I'm excited for him ... He's doing really good for himself."

Allgeier mentioned the impact that Atlanta's previous starting quarterback, Marcus Mariota, had on Ridder's development, featuring the behind-the-scenes aspects required from professional passers, including the extra body work and time spent watching film.

It's all accumulated in what Smith dubbed "accelerated growth" over the last month, earning respect and, ultimately, the starting job while impressing in practice.

Operating as the scout team quarterback, Ridder has run opponents plays nearly as much as his own but has managed to make his mark each time - to the point where Jarrett has complete faith in his ability as a signal caller.

"He worked the scout team for us all year," Jarrett began. "You obviously see the skill, the talent, the confidence he has. I just think time will tell, but I can tell you that myself and the guys around here believe in him wholeheartedly. I think it'll be a treat for other people to see versus me speaking on it. Him going out, doing his thing and just being him. No pressure, just have fun and do your thing."

The "pressure" element is both literal and figurative, and Falcons right tackle Kaleb McGary stressed the importance of keeping the pocket clean and upright for Ridder, noting that it makes his job much easier.

But above all else, McGary, like his teammates, has seen plenty of good things from Ridder and echoed similar feelings of excitement ahead of the rookie's first regular season action.

"I think he's a good quarterback," McGary said. "I think he's doing really well so far and I'm excited to see what happens."

Excited by and confident in Ridder, the Falcons are eager to see what they have - but ultimately are solely focused on walking away from New Orleans with a much-needed Week 15 victory.

And even with Ridder's inexperience, Atlanta "wholeheartedly" believes it can do exactly that.

You can follow Daniel Flick on Twitter @DFlickDraft

Get your HOTlanta Falcons game tickets from SI Tickets ... here!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Falcons? Click Here.

Follow Falcon Report on Twitter.

Want even more Atlanta Falcons news? Check out the Si.com team page here