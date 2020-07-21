Falcon Report
Report: Atlanta Falcons Announce Rookie Signings Ahead Of July 21 Report Date

Zach Hood

The Atlanta Falcons announced the signing of all six of their 2020 draft picks Monday evening.

This was an expected move, as rookies are set to report tomorrow, July 21.

Cornerback A.J. Terrell (Clemson), Defensive tackle Marlon Davidson (Auburn), Center Matt Hennessy (Temple), Linebacker Mykal Walker (Fresno State), Defensive back Jaylinn Hawkins (Cal), and Punter Sterling Hofricher all agreed to terms with the franchise Monday after being selected by the Falcons in the NFL Draft in April.

Other Falcons Related News

Earlier, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that the NFL offered the NFLPA zero preseason games played in 2020, the latest development in the on going negotiations related to players' safety and best interests.

The Falcons also ramped up testing for their staff as report dates for players approach. Rookies are reporting tomorrow, while the rest of the team begins reporting as early as Thursday.

With the NFL and NFLPA potentially at odds over the lack of safety precautions provided by the NFL to this point, players being able to report and test in a safe manner is crucial to the 2020 season being able to occur.

