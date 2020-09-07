Breaking Down The Atlanta Falcons Cornerbacks After 53-Man Roster Set

The Atlanta Falcons have cut down their roster down to 53 players, which means it’s almost time to play some football.

With the roster set, we can examine how every position on the team will look heading into the season. Cornerback was a group that didn’t have any surprising cuts, and they may be tested the most during the year due to their youth and inexperience.

On the other hand, this group has the potential to show people that youth doesn’t matter – it’s skill that counts. Here’s the cornerbacks that will be on the final roster:

A.J. Terrell

Isaiah Oliver

Kendall Sheffield

Darqueze Dennard

Blidi Wreh-Wilson

Jordan Miller

Terrell proved all of his doubters wrong in camp in the past month. He’s been making plays all around the field, and was holding his own against Julio Jones and Calvin Ridley. His teammates have also seen his improvement during camp and have had some good things to say about the rookie cornerback.

He’ll play an important part in this defense this season and for many years to come.

Oliver also had a good camp after a sluggish season last year. New defensive back coach Joe Whitt Jr. has been helping Oliver, and the results have shown with his multiple pass breakups during camp.

Sheffield could be battling for the nickel or outside cornerback position. Sheffield played his best during the last stretch of last season, and has the potential to be a breakout candidate as well. His speed and physicality will help a group that may be overlooked this season.

Dennard was another solid free-agent signing for the Falcons, and he proved that during his time in camp. Playing as the nickel cornerback is his specialty, and it showed the past month making numerous plays at the position. He may just have the job locked up.

Wreh-Wilson and Miller will be depth options for the Falcons. The group will need a veteran, and Wreh-Wilson is the name to think of. He’s had the most experience on the Falcons in this group and knows the system well enough to help the other players. Miller must serve his three-game suspension before returning to play.

The Falcons have a young group this year, but with their strong showings in camp, it might not be a surprise to see them play well.

