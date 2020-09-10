SI.com
Falcon Report
Breaking Down The Atlanta Falcons Wide Receivers After 53-Man Roster Set

Malik Brown

The Atlanta Falcons have cut down their roster to 53 players, which means it’s almost time to play some football.

With the roster set, we can examine how every position on the team will look heading into the season.

The Falcons have a thing for having one of the best receiver cores in the league, and they won’t fall short going into this season either. With a sprinkle of veterans and youth, the receivers look to be the most consistent group on the Falcons.

Here are the wide receivers that will be on the final roster:

Julio Jones

Calvin Ridley

Russell Gage

Christian Blake

Olamide Zaccheaus

Brandon Powell

Julio Jones will continue to be Julio Jones. As long as he’s healthy and playing, the Falcons will have a chance to win any game that they’re in. If you don’t believe he can carry a team by himself, just look back at some of his top 10 moments. The scary things is that he hasn’t shown any signs of slowing down. Defenses should beware.

Ridley said during the offseason that he could be a 1,000-yard receiver, and there should be reason to believe it. The work he put in during the offseason and his impressive training camp should give people hope that he can be a perfect No. 2 receiver behind Jones.

After trading Mohamed Sanu last season, Gage had to step up as the No. 3 receiver. He showed promise during the second half of last season, and has the potential to be a solid slot option for Matt Ryan to throw to. With Jones and Ridley possibly needing extra attention from defenses, Gage will have to show he’s ready.

Blake and Zaccheaus also had to step up after the Sanu trade.. Blake’s most memorable game came against the New Orleans Saints last year on Thanksgiving with a career-high six catches for 57 yards, and Zaccheaus showed off his speed with a 93-yard touchdown against the Carolina Panthers.

Powell made the cut as the final receiver on the team, and he’ll make his contributions being the starting kick and punt returner.

