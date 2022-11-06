The Atlanta Falcons offense is built around the run game. With a committee of three running backs, the Falcons average 4.7 yards per carry, which ranks 12th in the NFL.

The Falcons run game was working again Sunday, but Atlanta fell 20-17 to the Los Angeles Chargers.

The return of Cordarrelle Patterson from a knee injury stole the headlines, but Atlanta leaned on its rushing depth. Rookie Tyler Allgeier led the "Dirty Birds" with 99 yards on 10 carries, while the Patterson ran for two touchdowns with 44 yards on 13 carries. Caleb Huntley had 34 yards on seven carries and quarterback Marcus Mariota added 24 yards on five scrambles.

The Falcons rushed for 201 yards.

The game came down to the final possession, and Atlanta's play-calling will be scrutinized. Tied at 17, 5:27 remained when the Falcons took the field. After a first-down run by Allgeier gained two yards, two straight incompletions resulted in a quick three-and-out.

That the Falcons abandoned the run on an afternoon where they were chewing up yards on the ground will be a sore spot as the game is reviewed throughout the upcoming week.

The Chargers drove 72 yards before trotting out kicker Cameron Dicker for the game-winning field goal.

The Falcons dropped to 4-5, but stayed atop the NFC South.

