2020 Atlanta Falcons Season Preview: Russell Gage

Not many benefited more and will benefit more moving forward from the additions, subtractions and changes that have happened in the Atlanta Falcons offensive huddle over the last year than Russell Gage.

Gage slid into the starting lineup after the Falcons traded Mohamed Sanu to the New England Patriots in Week 7. The move slid Calvin Ridley into the number two slot and Gage began occupying the position left by Ridley in the slot.

Gage caught 49 passes for 446 yards and a touchdown in 15 games last season. He was a sixth round draft pick out of LSU in the 2018 NFL Draft and has quickly made himself not only a player that has stuck on the roster, but a player the Falcons could be counting on in 2020.

Gage enters year three of his with a bit of a competition on his hands.

The Falcons signed former first round pick Laquon Treadwell this offseason to add to the wide receiver depth. Gage holds an advantage in being the more experienced player in the Falcons’ offense.

Gage earned a 66.3 rating on Pro Football Focus for his performance in 2019. Treadwell was rated at a 71.3 in 2019. Treadwell was however only targeted 16 times and caught nine passes.

Gage and Treadwell will likely battle to determine who will play as the slot receiver in the Falcons offense during training camp.

Should Gage come out with the position he would be in store for a potential breakout season. In an offense that has Julio Jones, Todd Gurley, Ridley and Hayden Hurst as intimidating figures threatening the defense, Gage will have a lot of favorable matchups.

With Austin Hooper gone, Matt Ryan will need a safety net in the passing game. With Hurst being a more vertical threat, Gage slides in as a perfect complement to the rest of the deep threats the Falcons have accumulated.

Look for Gage to up his receptions and touchdowns in 2020.

