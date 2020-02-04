The Falcons secondary had a lot to overcome in 2019. Injuries and lack of productivity on the defensive line left the back end of the group fighting to stay on their assignments for extended periods of time. The cornerbacks had their work cut out for them, but the safety group held their own for most of the year. Heading into 2020, there will be many questions surrounding the group, especially with depth behind the starters. Here’s a look at the future of the safety position for the Falcons.

Ricardo Allen

After most of the 2018 season with an Achilles tear, Ricardo Allen worked his way back onto the field for 2019. Allen is the brains of the Falcons defense, and you can tell the difference when he’s on the field versus when he’s not. While the defense was still underperforming last season with him on the field, Allen was able to read plays before they would happen. The problem was execution, and Allen had his lapses throughout the season as well. Besides his ability to quarterback the field, Allen was also able to play multiple positions on defense. He would play in the slot, and at times in the box with the linebackers. His size and height isn’t ideal for a linebacker, but his quickness and ability to read defenses helped him. Overall, Allen was one of the strong points for the Falcons secondary last season.

One thing to worry about with Allen is staying healthy. At the end of the season it was reported that he had been playing with a shoulder injury, and he underwent surgery. If Allen can stay healthy, he’ll continue to help this defensive group that needs the smarts that he has.

Damontae Kazee

The ballhawk himself continued his strong play last season after leading the team in interceptions the year before. Early in the season Kazee started off playing as the nickel corner. He had his ups and downs, but it was evident that the Falcons got the best version of him when he was at free safety. After the injury to Keanu Neal, Kazee was able to move back to the position and he continued his ball hawking ways. Kazee’s ability to cover the field in such a short time was big for the Falcons secondary on plays down the field. For a team that has been known for missing tackles, Kazee was one of few that didn’t have that problem, and he wasn’t afraid to lay a hard hit on anyone coming his way.

If Kazee is able to stay at free safety when the season starts, expect him to continue his strong play.

Keanu Neal

The past two seasons have not been the best for Keanu Neal. In the first game of the 2018 season, he suffered a torn ACL. Just like Ricardo Allen, he fought his way back to play this season, but an Achilles tear ruled out the strong safety again for the rest of the 2019 season.

When Neal is on the field, he’s the enforcer for the Falcons defense. He’s known for his hard hits and solid coverage play on tight ends. His size and strength allows him to move around the field, especially in the box. The Falcons run defense improved when Neal steps in the box. There are not many safeties in the league that can do that, which made him one of a kind, and one of Dan Quinn’s favorite. Sadly, injuries have taken over his last two seasons, and it’s not for certain if he’ll be the same player he was in his first three season in the league.

The Falcons have a decision to make as his fifth-year option looms over the franchise. If they don’t believe he will bounce back from his injuries, they could cut him to save cap space. With what Neal has shown while he’s healthy, there’s a great chance they will decide to keep him on the team and make a decision on him when he’s a free agent in 2021.

The Falcons have immense talent in the safety position, but for them it’s all about staying healthy. The Falcons may look to add better depth in the draft and in free agency during the offseason.