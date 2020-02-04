FalconReport
Top Stories
GM Report
Game Day
News

2019 Atlanta Falcons Roster Review: Safeties

Malik Brown

The Falcons secondary had a lot to overcome in 2019. Injuries and lack of productivity on the defensive line left the back end of the group fighting to stay on their assignments for extended periods of time. The cornerbacks had their work cut out for them, but the safety group held their own for most of the year. Heading into 2020, there will be many questions surrounding the group, especially with depth behind the starters. Here’s a look at the future of the safety position for the Falcons.

Ricardo Allen

After most of the 2018 season with an Achilles tear, Ricardo Allen worked his way back onto the field for 2019. Allen is the brains of the Falcons defense, and you can tell the difference when he’s on the field versus when he’s not. While the defense was still underperforming last season with him on the field, Allen was able to read plays before they would happen. The problem was execution, and Allen had his lapses throughout the season as well. Besides his ability to quarterback the field, Allen was also able to play multiple positions on defense. He would play in the slot, and at times in the box with the linebackers. His size and height isn’t ideal for a linebacker, but his quickness and ability to read defenses helped him. Overall, Allen was one of the strong points for the Falcons secondary last season.

One thing to worry about with Allen is staying healthy. At the end of the season it was reported that he had been playing with a shoulder injury, and he underwent surgery. If Allen can stay healthy, he’ll continue to help this defensive group that needs the smarts that he has.

Damontae Kazee

The ballhawk himself continued his strong play last season after leading the team in interceptions the year before. Early in the season Kazee started off playing as the nickel corner. He had his ups and downs, but it was evident that the Falcons got the best version of him when he was at free safety. After the injury to Keanu Neal, Kazee was able to move back to the position and he continued his ball hawking ways. Kazee’s ability to cover the field in such a short time was big for the Falcons secondary on plays down the field. For a team that has been known for missing tackles, Kazee was one of few that didn’t have that problem, and he wasn’t afraid to lay a hard hit on anyone coming his way.

If Kazee is able to stay at free safety when the season starts, expect him to continue his strong play.

Keanu Neal

The past two seasons have not been the best for Keanu Neal. In the first game of the 2018 season, he suffered a torn ACL. Just like Ricardo Allen, he fought his way back to play this season, but an Achilles tear ruled out the strong safety again for the rest of the 2019 season.

When Neal is on the field, he’s the enforcer for the Falcons defense. He’s known for his hard hits and solid coverage play on tight ends. His size and strength allows him to move around the field, especially in the box. The Falcons run defense improved when Neal steps in the box. There are not many safeties in the league that can do that, which made him one of a kind, and one of Dan Quinn’s favorite. Sadly, injuries have taken over his last two seasons, and it’s not for certain if he’ll be the same player he was in his first three season in the league.

The Falcons have a decision to make as his fifth-year option looms over the franchise. If they don’t believe he will bounce back from his injuries, they could cut him to save cap space. With what Neal has shown while he’s healthy, there’s a great chance they will decide to keep him on the team and make a decision on him when he’s a free agent in 2021.

The Falcons have immense talent in the safety position, but for them it’s all about staying healthy. The Falcons may look to add better depth in the draft and in free agency during the offseason.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Kyle Shanahan blew it again

After a week of addressing nightmares of blowing a 28-3 lead in Super Bowl LI, the former Falcon offensive coordinator's 2019-2020 ended the same way.

Rashad Milligan

by

ScottKennedy

Falcons announce they will not re-sign Vic Beasley

Atlanta Falcons won't pursue a new contract with defensive end Vic Beasley

Jeremy Johnson

by

Charles733

2020 Atlanta Falcons Roster Review: Kickers/Punters

The Atlanta Falcons struggled to find consistency with their 2019 kicking and punting games. They'll look to improve in 2020.

Chris Vinel

Episode 1: Dirty Birds Podcast

Chris Vinel

Arthur Blank says the Falcons are "really close" to being in Super Bowl LV

Terence Moore spoke with the only owner earlier this week at the NFL commissioners meeting. That person was Arthur Blank, owner of the Atlanta Falcons. He said that the Falcons are "really close" to being in Super Bowl LV.

Terence Moore

Top 5 Playoff Moments in Atlanta Falcons History

A look at the top five playoff moments in Atlanta Falcons history.

Dave Holcomb

Three pending free agents playing in Super Bowl LIV the Falcons could target

A look at some of the guys in the big game that could be targeted by Atlanta.

Brady Pfister

Arthur Blank hints where Falcons may lean in 2020 NFL Draft

The Atlanta Falcons owner spoke about the holes on the team in regards to the 2020 NFL Draft

Zach Hood

Terence's Take Super Bowl LIV: outside Hard Rock Stadium

Terence Moore is outside the Hard Rock Stadium witnessing all the pre Super Bowl 54 festivities.

Terence Moore

Terence's Take Super Bowl LIV

I am on my way over to the Super Bowl 54 where the Kansas City Chiefs will be playing the San Francisco 49ers

Terence Moore