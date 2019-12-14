Falcon Maven
WATCH: 49ers presented with trap game against Falcons in Week 15

Dave Holcomb

The San Francisco 49ers will be, by far, the best team on the field when they host the Atlanta Falcons in Week 15. 

The 49ers dominate in the trenches, which is where the Falcons struggle the most. San Francisco is also one of the best rushing teams in the NFL and the best at stopping the pass.

Furthermore, Atlanta just lost its most important cornerback, Desmond Trufant, and second-leading receiver, Calvin Ridley, to season-ending injuries. Without Ridley, the 49ers can focus their No. 1 pass defense on Julio Jones. Offensively, San Francisco quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo is coming off arguably his best game of the season in a victory at New Orleans and is ready to feast more against the 24th-ranked Atlanta pass defense.

But there's one thing that favors the Falcons -- the 49ers' difficult schedule to end the season.

The "trap game" is an overused term in the NFL, but this Sunday truly appears to be a trap game for San Francisco. The combined records of the 49ers' last three opponents is currently 32-8. San Francisco won two of those three games.

After hosting the Falcons, the 49ers end the season with a home game against the Rams and road trip to face the Seahawks with the NFC West likely on the line. With the success San Francisco's had the last few weeks and division opponents above .500 coming up, it wouldn't be that much of a surprise if the 49ers have a hard time getting pumped to play the 4-9 Falcons.

That leaves Atlanta the opportunity to sneak up on the 49ers so to speak and keep Sunday's contest competitive. The start will be key because the beginning of the game is usually when a team in a trap game is most vulnerable.

