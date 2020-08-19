Atlanta Falcons 2020 Season Preview: Grady Jarrett

Grady Jarrett is coming off of his best season as a pro and is looking to follow it up this season by helping the Falcons revamped defensive front reach a new level. Last season, Jarrett was selected as a pro-bowler for the first in his career, as well as being ranked No. 91 on the NFL Top-100 list.

A former fifth-round draft pick out Clemson, Jarrett has made a name for himself in the NFL. After his coming out party in the Super Bowl when he sacked Tom Brady three times, he has gotten better each year after.

2019 Recap

Jarrett was very good for the Falcons last season racking up a career-high seven and a half sacks, which not only led the team but was also a career-high. He also had a career-high 69 tackles, 12 tackles for loss and 16 quarterback hits.

With a lack of pass rush on the roster, Jarrett was forced into leading in multiple roles, from stopping the run to rushing the passer. There was a lot of pressure on him to anchor the defensive line, but he handled it well and continued to shine.

2020 Outlook

Jarrett has some help on the edge now, with the addition of Dante Fowler Jr. and Marlon Davidson. If things go according to plan, he will not lead the team in sacks again this year. The teams sack numbers should improve this year because Jarrett will face double teams freeing the edge rushers for one on one opportunities. All of his numbers have continued to rise each year in the league, so they should continue to rise this year.

The addition of Davidson should help Jarrett because it adds another run-stuffer to the mix. The Falcons gave up an average of 110 yards per game on the ground last season. The defense gave up over 1700 yards last season which as good for No. 15 in the league. Jarrett will also be able to help the rookies development because of the experience that he has gained so far in his career.

With the additions and returns, the Falcons have made to the defensive line, the unit should be much improved this year. Jarrett’s play will reap the benefits from it as well. He is without a doubt a top-10 defensive tackle in the league, now the next step for him to become dominant.

