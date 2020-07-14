Atlanta Falcons 2020 Season Preview: John Cominsky

The Falcons defensive line underperformed during the first part of last season, but after a coordinator change, things began to look up.

This offseason it was a priority to improve the defensive with the players they already had.

Coming into his second season, John Cominsky can see more snaps and a different role on the Falcons defense.

2019 Finish

Sometimes as a rookie you don’t see much playing time, but Dan Quinn is known for giving opportunities to players that work hard.

With the Falcons trying to find anything that works to help improve the line last season, Cominsky saw a good amount of snaps on defense.

It was the Hall of Fame game that many saw Cominsky’s potential, as he accounted for six tackles, a sack, and a fumble recovery.

As he started to get a feel for the defense during the season, he suffered an ankle injury which forced him to miss six games.

In the 10 games that Cominsky played, he recorded 11 tackles, two quarterback hits and two passes defended.

2020 Outlook

The Falcons bolstered their defensive line this offseason, signing Dante Fowler Jr. in free agency and drafting Marlon Davidson from Auburn.

Adding to those changes, Quinn stated that Cominsky will see a different role in his second season.

"In our base package we're going to keep him at defensive end and then we do want to see him work some inside, we did that some last year and that was part of his progression," Quinn said. "First and second downs he will play defensive end and then on some third down scenarios, definitely work him inside."

With Cominsky listed at 6’5 and 285 pounds, he has the size and speed to play on the end and inside.

Being versatile will help him stay on the field and see increased snaps throughout the season. He also has a motor that many players don’t, which can help his case as well.

The Falcons are going to need as much help as they can get on the line and adding in a multitude of players should help improve a team that didn’t record many sacks in 2019.

If Cominsky can show a big improvement in his second season and show strides in his new role, he can become an important piece to the defense in 2020.

