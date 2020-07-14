Falcon Report
Top Stories
Draft
Films
News

Atlanta Falcons 2020 Season Preview: John Cominsky

Malik Brown

The Falcons defensive line underperformed during the first part of last season, but after a coordinator change, things began to look up.

This offseason it was a priority to improve the defensive with the players they already had.

Coming into his second season, John Cominsky can see more snaps and a different role on the Falcons defense.

2019 Finish

Sometimes as a rookie you don’t see much playing time, but Dan Quinn is known for giving opportunities to players that work hard.

With the Falcons trying to find anything that works to help improve the line last season, Cominsky saw a good amount of snaps on defense.

It was the Hall of Fame game that many saw Cominsky’s potential, as he accounted for six tackles, a sack, and a fumble recovery.

As he started to get a feel for the defense during the season, he suffered an ankle injury which forced him to miss six games.

In the 10 games that Cominsky played, he recorded 11 tackles, two quarterback hits and two passes defended.

2020 Outlook

The Falcons bolstered their defensive line this offseason, signing Dante Fowler Jr. in free agency and drafting Marlon Davidson from Auburn.

Adding to those changes, Quinn stated that Cominsky will see a different role in his second season.

"In our base package we're going to keep him at defensive end and then we do want to see him work some inside, we did that some last year and that was part of his progression," Quinn said. "First and second downs he will play defensive end and then on some third down scenarios, definitely work him inside."

With Cominsky listed at 6’5 and 285 pounds, he has the size and speed to play on the end and inside.

Being versatile will help him stay on the field and see increased snaps throughout the season. He also has a motor that many players don’t, which can help his case as well.

The Falcons are going to need as much help as they can get on the line and adding in a multitude of players should help improve a team that didn’t record many sacks in 2019.

If Cominsky can show a big improvement in his second season and show strides in his new role, he can become an important piece to the defense in 2020.

Other Ways To Follow Us

Join the Falcon Report Community!

Subscribe to the Dirty Birds Podcast! Available on iTunes, Spotify, Google Podcasts, iHeart Radio

Follow us on Twitter: @FalconsSI

Like and Follow Falcon Report on Facebook

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Atlanta Falcons 2020 Season Preview: Charles Harris

Charles Harris comes to the Atlanta Falcons with loads of potential after being a 2017 first-round pick.

Chris Vinel

by

Deansaid 1

Matt Ryan, Julio Jones Among Atlanta Falcons Players With Questionable Madden 21 Ratings

The Falcons' Julio Jones is NOT the best wide receiver in Madden 21.

Chris Vinel

Atlanta Falcons 2020 Season Preview: Khari Lee

The Atlanta Falcons' Khari Lee is receiving his second chance at NFL life after a stint in the XFL.

Chris Vinel

Dirty Birds Podcast Episode 23: What if, Atlanta Falcons Edition

What if Michael Vick never went to jail? What if Calvin Johnson was a Falcon instead of Julio Jones? What if 28-3 never happened in the Super Bowl?

Brady Pfister

Report: Washington Intends To Announce The Retirement Of 'Redskins' Nickname On Monday

What will be the new nickname for Washington?

Dave Holcomb

Saving The Falcons: Are Julio Jones and Grady Jarrett More Valuable To The Atlanta Falcons Than Matt Ryan?

According to Pro Football Focus, Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones and defensive lineman Grady Jarrett trump Matt Ryan as NFL players. That's strange, or is it?

Terence Moore

Atlanta Falcons Announce Their All-Decade Defense, Special Teams

The Atlanta Falcons have announced their defense of the decade.

Zach Hood

Should You Avoid Atlanta Falcons Players In Your 2020 Fantasy Leagues?

How much should the Atlanta Falcons difficult schedule influence how fantasy owners draft?

Dave Holcomb

Julio Jones Ranked Best WR In NFL By Peers, Coaches, League Executives

Still on top.

Zach Hood

Opinion: Matt Ryan Is A Hall Of Fame Quarterback

ESPN journalist, Bomani Jones thinks Matt Ryan isn't a Hall of Fame quarterback . He is wrong.

William B. Carver

by

Footballfan55