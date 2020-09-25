SI.com
Falcon Report
HomeDraftFilmsNewsFlyFalcon+
Search

How Does The Atlanta Falcons' Secondary Match Up Against The Chicago Bears Receivers?

Malik Brown

After a devastating 40-39 loss against the Dallas Cowboys, it’s evident that the Atlanta Falcons still have problems they need to fix.

In week 1 against the Seattle Seahawks it was the secondary, and fast forward to a week later and it’s the same recurring issue.

This week, the Falcons face the Chicago Bears, a team with not many playmakers on offense, but still should be a threat to watch out for.

How The Falcons Should Match Up

Their receiving core has been up and down this season, just like the Falcons secondary. It’s possibly a toss-up on who has the advantage here, but this is what the matchups should look like heading into this matchup.

A.J. Terrell – Allen Robinson

Isaiah Oliver – Darnell Mooney

Darqueze Dennard – Anthony Miller

The matchup to watch out for will be Terrell and Robinson. Terrell has looked like the best cornerback for the Falcons in the first two weeks as quarterbacks have not thrown his way much. In the Cowboys game, he was only targeted three times and allowed two receptions for seven yards, which made him the highest graded Falcons defender by Pro Football Focus.

Robinson is by far the Bears best receiver, and he’ll also be on a mission trying to get a big pay day from Chicago.

Oliver has struggled mightily to start the season, and it’s been in crucial times of the game where he shows his deficiencies. During the Cowboys comeback, Oliver was beat on a third down play by rookie CeeDee Lamb and was taken advantage of by the other Cowboys’ receivers.

He should be matched up with another rookie this week, Darnell Mooney, who has shown some positive signs for the Bears as an outside receiver through the first two games of the season.

Dennard has had numerous chances to make plays during the start of the season, but has not been able to capitalize. Miller has been the same way, as he wasn’t able to bring in any of the receptions thrown to him last week against the New York Giants. With both struggling to find a groove , this may turn out to be a good battle of who can make a play.

As I said earlier, it’s hard to predict who truly has the advantage in this matchup. If Terrell is able to contain Robinson, and Oliver and Dennard bounce back in Week 3, this should be a matchup the Falcons can win. 

Other Ways To Follow Us

Join the Falcon Report Community!

Subscribe to the Dirty Birds Podcast! Available on iTunes, Spotify, Google Podcasts, iHeart Radio

Follow us on Twitter & Instagram!

Like and Follow Falcon Report on Facebook

THANKS FOR READING FALCON REPORT
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Atlanta Falcons Injury Report, Week 3: Julio Jones Still Questionable, Kendall Sheffield, Ricardo Allen to Miss Sunday's Game vs. Bears

Zach Hood

Dad, Demi & First Downs: The Debacle In Dallas

After a devastating loss in Dallas, the Atlanta Falcons look ahead to the Chicago Bears

William B. Carver

Is Hayden Hurst a Good Fantasy Option vs. the Bears?

What should fantasy owners expect from Hayden Hurst in Week 3?

Dave Holcomb

Matt Ryan Provides Update On Black Community Fundraiser

The Atlanta Falcons quarterback has not allowed the season to slow down the progress he made over the summer.

Rashad Milligan

A.J. Terrell Cracks PFF's Week 2 'Rookie Studs' List

Rookie cornerback and 2020 first round draft pick A.J. Terrell out of Clemson was remarkably better vs. the Cowboys compared to his Week 1 struggles vs. the Seattle Seahawks.

Zach Hood

Birds Of A Feather: The Atlanta Falcons Fan Show for September 22nd, 2020

After the Dallas Cowboys fiasco, Falcons fans talk about how the Atlanta Falcons are going to perform against the Bears in game 3 of the 2020 season.

William B. Carver

Atlanta Falcons Fans to Return to Mercedes Benz Stadium in October

How much of an impact can the Falcons fans make at the final six home games?

Dave Holcomb

Julio Jones' status in question for Sunday's game vs. Bears

Not great news for the 0-2 Atlanta Falcons.

Zach Hood

Atlanta Falcons Announce Limited Capacity Of Fans Allowed Beginning Oct. 11

Limited amount of Atlanta Falcons' fans will be allowed in Mercedes-Benz Stadium in October

William B. Carver

Dirty Birds Podcast Episode 33: Should Dan Quinn Be Fired After The Falcons' 40-39 Loss To The Cowboys?

The Falcons blew it again this week in Dallas. Is Dan Quinn on the hot seat already?

Brady Pfister

by

Gene Chamberlain