SI.com
Falcon Report
HomeDraftFilmsNewsFlyFalcon+
Search

How Does The Atlanta Falcons' Secondary Match Up With The Dallas Cowboys' Wide Receivers ?

Malik Brown

If you watched the Atlanta Falcons lose on Sunday, you can tell where things went wrong.

The failure to convert fourth down conversions, turnovers, and defense.

To be more specific on the defense, it was the secondary that didn’t have a good day against the Seattle Seahawks receivers.

A blatant defensive pass interference by Ricardo Allen on a third and long, Isaiah Oliver getting burned one-on-one on fourth down, and the receivers being open for most of the game were all recipes for disaster for a young secondary.

Coming into the game, the secondary was known to be one of the weakest links of the team, but no one expected it to be this bad.

To make up for their performance, they have to go up against Amari Cooper, Michael Gallup, and CeeDee Lamb this Sunday.

What a reward.

How The Falcons Should Match Up

If the Falcons thought that DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett were a problem, they’ll have their hands full this week with the Cowboys receiving core. If the Falcons want to match up with the Cowboys, this is what it should look like:

A.J. Terrell – Amari Cooper

Isaiah Oliver – Michael Gallup

Darqueze Dennard- CeeDee Lamb

Besides the double move put on Terrell on the fourth quarter, he played a good game. When you don’t see or hear much about a corner throughout the game, they’re doing something right.

On the other hand, Cooper was heard about a lot on Sunday night. One, because the loud Jalen Ramsey was covering him, but also because he had the most production of the Cowboys receivers.

Oliver didn’t have a bad game, but it was fourth down play where he was exposed. Yes, there should have been help over the top, but he could’ve done better disrupting DK Metcalf on the line of scrimmage. Gallup doesn’t have the size like Metcalf, but he has the speed to give Oliver problems. Since he plays on the outside, there isn’t a choice but for him to matchup against Gallup.

Dennard didn’t have his best game in the nickel on Sunday, as he looked a step behind most players. This week he’ll have to cover Lamb in the slot, where he saw most of his play against the Rams. Lamb is a rookie, but he has the speed to be a dangerous weapon for the Cowboys.

Keys To Success

If the Falcons are able to limit the speed and big plays of the Cowboys receivers, they’ll have a better outing than they did against the Seahawks. It’ll also be up to the safeties to give help where needed in the passing game.

The Cowboys clearly have the advantage, but if the Falcons play with some discipline, they can make it interesting.

Other Ways To Follow Us

Join the Falcon Report Community!

Subscribe to the Dirty Birds Podcast! Available on iTunes, Spotify, Google Podcasts, iHeart Radio

Follow us on Twitter & Instagram!

Like and Follow Falcon Report on Facebook

THANKS FOR READING FALCON REPORT
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

NFL Passes Coronavirus Test in Week 1; League Doubles Down on Masks

How did the NFL do against COVID-19 in Week 1?

Dave Holcomb

Falcon Report Exclusive: Atlanta Falcons Owner Arthur Blank Will Discuss This Picture And More During Zoom Chat

Falcon Report publisher Terence Moore will have an exclusive interview Saturday morning with Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur Blank to discuss "Good Company," his recently released autobiography.

Terence Moore

Falcons-Cowboys Preview: Can Atlanta Slow Down Dak Prescott & Cowboys Offense?

What do the Atlanta Falcons have to do in order to avoid 0-2?

Dave Holcomb

Will Atlanta Or Seattle Come Out On Top in Week 1?

The Falcons Take On The Seahawks In Week 1 Of The NFL Season

Daniel Comer

6 Things We Learned from Falcons loss to Seahawks

What did we learn from the Falcons defeat against the Seahawks?

Dave Holcomb

Looking Ahead To Next Week Against The Dallas Cowboys

The Falcons took a tough loss to the Seahawks this week, and their next game doesn't get easier with the Dallas Cowboys.

Malik Brown

Dirty Birds Podcast Episode 32: They Are Who We Thought They Were (Week 1 Review)

The Atlanta Falcons lost to the Seattle Seahawks in Week 1. Will anything change against Dallas next Sunday?

Chris Vinel

Saving The Falcons: After One Game For The Atlanta Falcons, Dan Quinn Is Already Jittery

The Atlanta Falcons lost their season opener Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium 38-25 to the Seattle Seahawks, and coach Dan Quinn already is panicking.

Terence Moore

NFL Opening Week A Reminder How Little Things Have Changed

NFL Opening Week A Reminder How Little Things Have Changed

Jeremy Johnson

Atlanta Falcons Name John Lewis As An Honorary Captain

Atlanta Falcons name the late John Lewis as an honorary captain.

William B. Carver

by

KittySpice