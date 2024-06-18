Atlanta Falcons Sign former Raiders, Ravens OL
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- The Atlanta Falcons won’t return to the practice field for nearly five weeks, but they’re not done making moves.
Atlanta agreed to terms with offensive lineman Jaryd Jones-Smith on Monday night, according to NFL insider Aaron Wilson.
Jones-Smith, who stands 6-7, 320 pounds, has played in six NFL games at offensive tackle — three with the Las Vegas Raiders in 2020 and three with the Baltimore Ravens in 2021 — since entering the league as an undrafted free agent in 2018.
The Falcons Podcast: Watch | Spotify | Apple Pods
The 28-year-old Jones-Smith has also spent time with the Houston Texans, Miami Dolphins, San Francisco 49ers and Washington Commanders but never appeared in a regular season game. Last summer, Jones-Smith signed with the Commanders and spent the entire season on the practice squad. He became a free agent once the season ended.
Jones-Smith, who played collegiately at the University of Pittsburgh, signed with the St. Louis Battlehawks for the 2024 UFL season and earned a nod on the honorary All-UFL team. A native of Camden, N.J., Jones-Smith appeared in 11 games for the Battlehawks and allowed only two sacks, according to United Football Media.
In Atlanta, Jones-Smith joins an offensive tackle room spearheaded by starters Jake Matthews and Kaleb McGary. Storm Norton and Tyler Vrabel are the favorites to be the Falcons’ reserve tackles.
NFL teams often carry around eight or nine offensive linemen on their 53-man roster, and the Falcons have a solid group behind a fully cemented starting five. As such, a path to an opportunity post-training camp doesn't appear likely for Jones-Smith, but he'll nevertheless get the chance to fight for one later this summer and possibly earn a spot on the practice squad.