The Atlanta Falcons have added some depth to the offensive side off the ball. The team announced early Friday morning that they signed tight end Luke Stocker and offensive lineman Scottie Dill.

Stocker is back for his second season with the team. Last year, he played in 15 games, catching eight passes for 55 yards. Pro Football Focus rated him the 34th best tight end in the league, and his blocking was graded out at a solid 77.8. Stocker didn’t see a lot of targets last year due to a big year from Austin Hooper, but he was the best blocking tight end on the team. With Hooper gone, Stocker could see more targets this season but will likely be used mostly as a blocker like he was last season.

The Falcons traded for Hayden Hurst during the offseason to replace Hooper but is Stocker is also insurance and protection to help Hurst shoulder the load.

Dill played in 53 games during his career at Memphis and became a full-time starter in his senior season. He saw action at both tackle spots during his career and on the special team’s heavy package. Dill started 13 games at right tackle last season. The Falcons signed him as an undrafted free agent after this year’s draft.

The Falcons are currently in a modified format of training camp. This week they were allowed to practice with helmets on and a week away from being allowed to wear pads during workouts.

Other Ways To Follow Us

Join the Falcon Report Community!

Subscribe to the Dirty Birds Podcast! Available on iTunes, Spotify, Google Podcasts, iHeart Radio

Follow us on Twitter & Instagram!

Like and Follow Falcon Report on Facebook