Falcons' Ben Kotwica raves about undrafted rookie Chris Rowland

Dave Holcomb

There weren't too many holes for the Atlanta Falcons to fill on offense this offseason, as the team brought back nine of its 11 offensive starters from the end of 2019. Defensively, the Falcons are going through a lot more changes, but the franchise has added potential playmakers from the draft and free agency.

One remaining question mark, though, is who will fill the void in the return game left behind from Kenjon Barner's departure. This week, Falcons special teams coordinator Ben Kotwica raved about the potential of undrafted rookie Chris Rowland while highlighting the team's depth at returner.

"(He's) an outstanding young man. We're really fortunate to have acquired him after the draft," Kotwica said during a virtual press conference Thursday. "You're talking about a player there that averaged just above 12 yards a return. He's done both, had a touchdown last year and had about 25 yards return average in the kickoff return game."

Rowland played at Tennessee State, which is an FCS school, but he shined at that level. He returned 46 punts and posted an average of 11.8 yards per return over four seasons. He also averaged almost 23 yards on 74 career kickoff returns during college. In 2019, Rowland returned both a punt and a kickoff for a touchdown.

Standing at 5'8 and 180 pounds, Rowland might not have the size to withstand the punishment of playing an outside wide receiver position in the NFL, but if his college stats are any indication, the Falcons were wise to sign him following the draft to give him a chance to win a return job.

During his virtual press conference, Kotwica also mentioned wide receivers Brandon Powell and Olamide Zaccheaus as Rowland's competition at returner. Powell returned two punts and two kickoffs with the Detroit Lions in 2018. Last season, he spent the year on the Falcons practice squad.

Like Rowland, Zaccheaus was an undrafted free agent last year. He worked in as a returner during the preseason and a little late in the regular season, but he did not official record a return. However, Zaccheaus did haul in a 93-yard touchdown, which is the longest in Falcons history, against the Carolina Panthers on Dec. 8.

Even Atlanta Falcons OC Dirk Koetter asks: Is Todd Gurley's knee OK?

The Atlanta Falcons only signed Todd Gurley to a one-year-contract for $6 million, but they still need the former Pro Bowl running back to stay healthy. That is, IF he's healthy right now.

William B. Carver

Atlanta Falcons OC Dirk Koetter on Todd Gurley II: "No one seems to know" about health status

Question marks still surround the former Georgia star's health status.

Zach Hood

Terence Moore

Keanu Neal is progressing well back on the field.

Dan Quinn spoke on Keanu Neal's health status as the offseason continues.

Malik Brown

Hot start is crucial given back end of Falcons' 2020 schedule

The Falcons face Tom Brady, Drew Brees and Patrick Mahomes after their bye week. If they want to contend, they must start the season strong.

Brady Pfister

'Protecting the Nest' Atlanta Falcons & COVID-19: Looking at Potentially Starting the 2020 Season with No Fans

What does the beginning of the Atlanta Falcons schedule look like with no fans?

Dave Holcomb

A way-too-early look at 2020: Preseason Week One vs. Miami Dolphins

Over the next few weeks, we will take a look at the Falcons' 2020 schedule.

Rashad Milligan

Dirty Birds Podcast Episode 15: Can the Atlanta Falcons survive their 2020 schedule?

The Atlanta Falcons schedule is brutal. What kind of shot do they have to make the playoffs in a do or die season?

Brady Pfister

Brooklyn123

Atlanta Falcons coach Dan Quinn embracing virtual offseason

How is Dan Quinn handling the 2020 virtual offseason?

Dave Holcomb

Falcons kicker Morten Andersen spreading his love of the NFL in his native country

Morten Andersen's game-winning field goal in the 1999 NFC Championship Game helped the NFL's popularity grow in Denmark.

Dave Holcomb

Atlanta Falcons open as home underdog in 2020 opener vs. Seahawks

Atlanta Falcons open as home underdogs to the Seattle Seahawks in Week 1 of the 2020 regular season. Despite offseason moves, Vegas still doesn't seem to like the Falcons.

Zach Hood