There weren't too many holes for the Atlanta Falcons to fill on offense this offseason, as the team brought back nine of its 11 offensive starters from the end of 2019. Defensively, the Falcons are going through a lot more changes, but the franchise has added potential playmakers from the draft and free agency.

One remaining question mark, though, is who will fill the void in the return game left behind from Kenjon Barner's departure. This week, Falcons special teams coordinator Ben Kotwica raved about the potential of undrafted rookie Chris Rowland while highlighting the team's depth at returner.

"(He's) an outstanding young man. We're really fortunate to have acquired him after the draft," Kotwica said during a virtual press conference Thursday. "You're talking about a player there that averaged just above 12 yards a return. He's done both, had a touchdown last year and had about 25 yards return average in the kickoff return game."

Rowland played at Tennessee State, which is an FCS school, but he shined at that level. He returned 46 punts and posted an average of 11.8 yards per return over four seasons. He also averaged almost 23 yards on 74 career kickoff returns during college. In 2019, Rowland returned both a punt and a kickoff for a touchdown.

Standing at 5'8 and 180 pounds, Rowland might not have the size to withstand the punishment of playing an outside wide receiver position in the NFL, but if his college stats are any indication, the Falcons were wise to sign him following the draft to give him a chance to win a return job.

During his virtual press conference, Kotwica also mentioned wide receivers Brandon Powell and Olamide Zaccheaus as Rowland's competition at returner. Powell returned two punts and two kickoffs with the Detroit Lions in 2018. Last season, he spent the year on the Falcons practice squad.

Like Rowland, Zaccheaus was an undrafted free agent last year. He worked in as a returner during the preseason and a little late in the regular season, but he did not official record a return. However, Zaccheaus did haul in a 93-yard touchdown, which is the longest in Falcons history, against the Carolina Panthers on Dec. 8.