FalconMaven
Top Stories
GM Report
Game Day
News

WATCH: Falcons & Buccaneers to battle for second place in the NFC South

Dave Holcomb

When the Atlanta Falcons headed into their bye week at the beginning of November, there were barely two teams below them in the entire NFL standings. But that has changed dramatically.

If the Falcons win again this Sunday, there will be two teams below Atlanta in the NFC South.

In Tampa Bay during Week 17, the Falcons and Buccaneers will be fighting for second place in the NFC South. Second place won't be rewarded with a playoff appearance in January, but second place will mean a couple different things heading into next season.

For one, the team that wins at Raymond James Stadium on Sunday will have a worse draft pick this April. The Falcons owned a Top 3 pick at the beginning of November but with a 5-2 record since the bye week, the Falcons have fallen to about the middle of the first round. A win Sunday could drop them even further and past No. 14, where the team selected in the first round a year ago.

But there's even more on the line than the 2020 draft Sunday. The winner of the Falcons-Buccaneers showdown will earn a harder schedule on paper for the 2020 season.

The NFC South will play the NFC North and AFC West next fall. That won't change regardless of who wins Sunday, but if the Falcons beat the Buccaneers, they will also draw the second place team in the NFC West and East as well.

Depending on what else happens in Week 17, that could mean the Falcons play either the Seahawks or 49ers and the Cowboys or Eagles next season. If the Falcons lose Sunday, they will face the Giants and Rams next fall instead.

The draft and free agency can change things, but the NFC South third-place schedule appears much easier on paper for 2020.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

WATCH: One way or another, Sunday will mark the end of an era for Falcons

Dave Holcomb

The Atlanta Falcons could potentially lose eight of the 19 remaining players from their 2016 Super Bowl roster this offseason.

WATCH: 10 Takeaways from Falcons 24-12 victory over Jaguars

Dave Holcomb

The Atlanta Falcons defeated the Jacksonville Jaguars, 24-12, in Week 16.

NFL Power Rankings Week 17: NFC shakeup heading into final weekend

Dave Holcomb

The Seattle Seahawks dropped significantly after their second loss in three weeks on Sunday.

WATCH: Julio Jones, Matt Ryan help Falcons end losing streak against AFC

Dave Holcomb

The Atlanta Falcons ended their seven-game losing streak against the AFC on Sunday.

WATCH: Falcons set more personal records in victory against Jaguars

Dave Holcomb

Matt Ryan and Julio Jones both set career marks in a win versus the Jaguars during Week 16.

Atlanta Falcons-Jacksonville Jaguars Week 16 live game chat

Dave Holcomb

WATCH: Dan Quinn says rookie offensive linemen 'gaining confidence' in valuable playing time

Dave Holcomb

Dan Quinn addressed his young offensive linemen after beating the Jaguars.

WATCH: Vic Beasley continues torrid second half in Week 16

Dave Holcomb

Falcons-Jaguars: Jamon Brown inactive, Ty Sambrailo active for Week 16

Dave Holcomb

Guard Jamon Brown will be inactive again for the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday.

Watch: Nostrathomas Predicts! The Falcons Last Chance Against the AFC South

Tom Pollin

The Falcons will be looking to break their recent drought against the AFC Conference as they host the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 16.