WATCH: 3 Things to know about the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Atlanta Falcons will attempt to win their third straight division game Sunday at home against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Falcons and Buccaneers will face each other twice in the final six weeks of the season.

Atlanta is coming off back-to-back wins against New Orleans and Carolina. The Falcons didn't give up a touchdown in either win, outscoring the two opponents, 55-12. Tampa Bay lost to New Orleans last week, 34-17.

Here are three things to know about the Buccaneers:

1. Jameis Winston is averaging more than 300 passing yards per game for the first time in his career, but the 25-year-old signal caller still hasn't learned how to take care of the football. He leads the league with 18 interceptions and 36 sacks. He's also fumbled the ball 11 times.

That's now all on Winston. Tampa Bay receivers seem to routinely tip some of his passes up in the air, leading to interceptions. Twice last week, center Ryan Jensen snapped the ball too early, which put Winston in bad situations and led to one lost fumble.

Regardless, facing the Buccaneers give the Falcons a golden opportunity to continue their sudden takeaway spree. Atlanta had just four takeaways in the first nine games but had four last week against the Carolina Panthers.

2. Adding to Winston's interception misery could give Atlanta's offense great field position. That's always ideal, but the Falcons should be able to pass the ball with relative ease on the Buccaneers even if the defense and special teams doesn't create strong field position.

Tampa Bay's defense is ranked 31st in passing yards allowed per game. The Falcons passing attack has experienced big games this year, but this matchup could produce one of the biggest statistical passing days of the year for Matt Ryan and company.

They might need it to win too. If Devonta Freeman is sidelined again with his foot injury, the Falcons will likely struggle to run the ball again. Against a bottom-five rush defense last week, Brian Hill and the Falcons averaged just 2.1 yards per rush.

3. Those first two things to know about the Buccaneers is why I believe the Falcons could run away with this contest Sunday. If they don't, it will be because Buccaneers linebacker Shaquil Barrett and the Tampa Bay pass rush did enough to prevent the Falcons passing game from exploding.

Barrett is second in the league with 11.5 sacks this season. While the Falcons have improved in just about every area the last two weeks, Ryan was sacked three times last week.

Tampa Bay is tied for 26th in the league with 22 sacks, which means Barrett accounts for more than half of his teams sacks. Atlanta will have to prevent him from adding a lot to his total in order to win.