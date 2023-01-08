BREAKING: Falcons WR Drake London Injured, Bucs QB Tom Brady Taken Out

Atlanta Falcons receiver Drake London and Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady both arrived at Mercedes-Benz Stadium looking to make history and avoid injury, but only one did that in the first half of Sunday's game.

The Atlanta Falcons and Tampa Bay Buccaneers are locked in a tight battle Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium - but two of the best players on each side aren't on the field.

For Atlanta, star rookie and leading receiver Drake London suffered a foot injury and is officially listed as questionable to return.

UPDATE: London has returned to the game at the start of the second half.

On Tampa Bay's side, quarterback Tom Brady has been removed from the game after five possessions, giving way to backup Blaine Gabbert as the Buccaneers seek to give the 45-year-old some added rest ahead of next week's playoff game.

Brady finished 13 of 17 for 84 yards and a touchdown, leading two scoring drives but also had a pair of three-and-outs and another drive ended after just two plays due to a fumble.

Perhaps most importantly for Brady is that he surpassed his own record with 485 completions on the season during Sunday's game, officially finishing with 490. Additionally, Brady ended the year with 733 attempts, a new league record.

London was seeking to make history of his own, as he needed three catches to break Kyle Pitts' franchise record for most receptions in a season but hauled in just one pass for 26 yards before departing due to injury.

Now, London's return - and quest for the record books - is back on ... but Brady's status in both regards is firmly decided.

You can follow Daniel Flick on Twitter @DFlickDraft

Get your HOTlanta Falcons game tickets from SI Tickets ... here!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Falcons? Click Here.

Follow Falcon Report on Twitter.

Want even more Atlanta Falcons news? Check out the Si.com team page here