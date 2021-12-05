Skip to main content
    • December 5, 2021
    Publish date:

    Falcons Must Run To The Playoffs

    A resurgent running game is crucial if Atlanta hopes to make a playoff push
    Author:

    If the Atlanta Falcons are going to make a playoff run, it’ll likely come down the run.

    The Falcons (5-7) need to be somewhat balanced offensively if they hope to make a late-season postseason push. Despite losing 30-17 at home to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, Atlanta is hardly out of the NFC playoff race.

    The Falcons are behind several teams for the last playoff spot in the NFC, but the gap isn’t insurmountable. The Philadelphia Eagles (6-7) currently occupy the final wild card slot.

    Getting back to .500, which the Falcons were at not long ago at 4-4, should be the immediate goal. It would seem the 9-8 or even 8-9 might be good enough to claim a playoff berth in the NFC.

    Recommended Articles

    cp tb
    Play

    Falcons Must Run To The Playoffs

    A resurgent running game is crucial if Atlanta hopes to make a playoff push

    11 seconds ago
    Russell Gage
    Play

    Falcons WR Russell Gage Breaks Out In Loss to Tampa Bay

    Russell Gage posted a career-high 130 receiving yards in Week 13 against Bucs

    51 minutes ago
    four catch tb
    Play

    How Brady's Bucs Threw Falcons for Another Loss

    Familiarity with Tom Brady breeds Atlanta contempt, but also respect. Ten straight reasons for respect.

    1 hour ago

    Atlanta could make up some ground next week at NFC South rival Carolina. The Panthers (5-7) are also in the playoff mix.

    Even in the loss to the Super Bowl champs, the Falcons continued to show some improvement in the run game. Atlanta ran for 121 years against Tampa Bay’s top-ranked run defense a week after netting 149 in a win over Jacksonville.

    The ability to gain positive yards on the ground is critical, especially the lack of consistent receiving threats for quarterback Matt Ryan. (Russell Gage did have a career-high 130 yards receiving against Tampa Bay, becoming to first Atlanta receiver to top the century mark this season.)

    Cordarrelle Patterson is leading the resurgent rushing attack with 186 yards on 29 carries (6.4 yards per carry) and two touchdowns over the last two weeks. Mike Davis and Qadree Ollison are also contributing from the Atlanta backfield.

    Should the Falcons continue to be respectable running the ball, it only makes life easier on Ryan and the defense going forward. And maybe that’s enough to sneak into the playoffs.

    cp tb
    News

    Falcons Must Run To The Playoffs

    11 seconds ago
    Russell Gage
    News

    Falcons WR Russell Gage Breaks Out In Loss to Tampa Bay

    51 minutes ago
    four catch tb
    News

    How Brady's Bucs Threw Falcons for Another Loss

    1 hour ago
    tb point atl tb
    News

    Falcons Defense Crumbles Against Tom Brady's Bucs

    2 hours ago
    USATSI_16789607
    News

    Falcons WATCH: Marlon Davidson Shocks Bucs QB Tom Brady

    4 hours ago
    USATSI_17068080
    News

    WATCH: Falcons Score First Opening Drive TD of 2021

    5 hours ago
    Deion Jones
    News

    Falcons LB Deion Jones Set To Return In Week 13

    7 hours ago
    cp cleats
    News

    Patterson Reveals Personal Tragedy - 'We Miss Our Son'

    9 hours ago