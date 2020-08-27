SI.com
Falcon Report
Atlanta Falcons Training Camp Highlights: A.J. Terrell

Zach Hood

The Atlanta Falcons are trying to rebuild on the fly after back-to-back 7-9 seasons. Part of that rebuild is rookie cornerback A.J. Terrell, who has shined in training camp. 

The No. 16 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, Terrell came out of Clemson as one of the premiere corners in college football over the past couple seasons. He has length, quickness, hands and speed. 

In camp, he has impressed so far, particularly in matchups opposite Julio Jones. The rookie has not been scared to go at the veteran superstar, the man voted best receiver in the league by his peers earlier this summer.

Terrell figures to start on the outside Week 1 for the Falcons, while the team has depth at the position in Kendall Sheffield, Isaiah Oliver and Darqueze Dennard. Secondary play has been a weakness for Atlanta in recent seasons, and with Tom Brady and Drew Brees in the division this year, play on the back end has never been more important.

