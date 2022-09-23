Falcons vs. Seahawks Week 3: How to Watch, Injury Report, Betting Lines

The Atlanta Falcons will be on the road for a second consecutive week, making their way to Seattle to take on the Seahawks on Sunday.

Despite two losses to begin the year, the Falcons have improved in the eyes of Sports Illustrated, rising up four spots to the No. 25 slot this past week.

Regarding injuries for Atlanta, the only player held out of Thursday’s practice was left guard Elijah Wilkinson who was out with a personal manner.

Wilkinson will look to improve from his second career start at the position, where he has looked solid over two games.

"I think Elijah's handled that transition really well," head coach Arthur Smith said. "I thought (the Rams) was his best game. It was a heck of a challenge, they moved Donald (to) a lot of spots, and our guys handled it and they adapted. It wasn't perfect, but I think there's been a lot of progress over there."

If the left guard is held out of Sunday's match-up, Colby Gossett or Chuma Edoga will likely start in his place.

The Falcons secondary should also be heading into Sunday at full strength, with Darren Hall, who forced a fumble in Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Rams, a full participant in Thursday’s practice.

Quarterback Marcus Mariota looks to bounce back from an up-and-down outing against the Rams.

Through two games, the eight-year-veteran has mustered just 410 yards through the air, with two touchdowns and two interceptions.

The Seahawks (1-1) are bouncing back from a 27-7 loss against the San Francisco 49ers after a Week 1 victory against the Denver Broncos.

Seattle wide receiver Tyler Lockett looks to add onto a strong Week 2 performance, logging nine receptions for 107 receiving yards.

RECORDS: Atlanta Falcons (0-2) vs. Seattle Seahawks (1-1)

TV/RADIO: FOX | 92.9 FM The Game

ODDS: The Falcons are 0.5-point favorites vs. the Seahawks.

MONEYLINE: Seahawks (-108); Falcons (-110)

Over/under: 41.5

GAME TIME: Sunday, September 18, 2022 at 4:25 p.m.

LOCATION: Lumen Field, Seattle Washington

