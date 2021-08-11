Falcons vs. Titans: How To Watch

How to watch the Atlanta Falcons against the Tennessee Titans.

The Atlanta Falcons kick off their preseason schedule against the Tennessee Titans on Friday.

New Falcons head coach Arthur Smith was hired by Atlanta from the Titans after two successful years as the offensive coordinator.

In another high-profile move, star receiver Julio Jones went the other direction in a trade that will see him in a Titans uniform for the first time.

Details on the game:

When: Friday, April 13th, 7:00 PM

Where: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, Ga.

Television: FOX 5 Local

Radio: 92.9 FM The Game

Stream: FOX Sports App

The game will be streamed live on fuboTV and will be available nationally on demand with NFL Game Pass.

The Falcons released their first depth chart this week, and there were a lot of familiar faces on offense, but many new names on defense.

Arguably the only surprise on offense is seeing Willie Beavers listed as first-team right guard. Incumbent starter Kaleb McGary just returned from the PUP list, so that he wasn't tops right away isn't a surprise.

But rookie Jalen Mayfield has been getting a lot of work with the ones during training camp and preseason practice, and he's been relegated all the way back to third-team behind Beavers and McGary.

McGary is still the presumed starter when the season gets started on September 12, but coach Smith said not to expect him to play Friday night against the Titans. Mayfield should still get plenty of valuable experience during the preseason while McGary works his way back to full fitness.

Atlanta Falcons 1st Team Offense

WR Calvin Ridley

TE Hayden Hurst

LT Jake Matthews

LG Josh Andrews

C Matt Hennessy

RG Chris Lindstrom

RT Willie Beavers

TE Lee Smith

WR Russell Gage

RB Mike Davis

QB Matt Ryan

Atlanta Falcons 1st Team Defense

DL Grady Jarrett

DL Tyeler Davison

DL Jonathan Bullard

OLB Jacob Tuioti-Mariner

LB Deion Jones

LB Foye Oluokun

OLB Steven Means

CB A.J. Terrell

S Erik Harris

S Duron Harmon

CB Fabian Moreau