Falcons vs. Titans: How To Watch
The Atlanta Falcons kick off their preseason schedule against the Tennessee Titans on Friday.
New Falcons head coach Arthur Smith was hired by Atlanta from the Titans after two successful years as the offensive coordinator.
In another high-profile move, star receiver Julio Jones went the other direction in a trade that will see him in a Titans uniform for the first time.
Details on the game:
When: Friday, April 13th, 7:00 PM
Where: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, Ga.
Television: FOX 5 Local
Radio: 92.9 FM The Game
Stream: FOX Sports App
The game will be streamed live on fuboTV and will be available nationally on demand with NFL Game Pass.
Read More: Falcons Release Atlanta Falcons First Depth Chart
The Falcons released their first depth chart this week, and there were a lot of familiar faces on offense, but many new names on defense.
Arguably the only surprise on offense is seeing Willie Beavers listed as first-team right guard. Incumbent starter Kaleb McGary just returned from the PUP list, so that he wasn't tops right away isn't a surprise.
But rookie Jalen Mayfield has been getting a lot of work with the ones during training camp and preseason practice, and he's been relegated all the way back to third-team behind Beavers and McGary.
McGary is still the presumed starter when the season gets started on September 12, but coach Smith said not to expect him to play Friday night against the Titans. Mayfield should still get plenty of valuable experience during the preseason while McGary works his way back to full fitness.
Atlanta Falcons 1st Team Offense
WR Calvin Ridley
TE Hayden Hurst
LT Jake Matthews
LG Josh Andrews
C Matt Hennessy
RG Chris Lindstrom
RT Willie Beavers
TE Lee Smith
WR Russell Gage
RB Mike Davis
QB Matt Ryan
Atlanta Falcons 1st Team Defense
'Hard Knocks': What If HBO Turned Its Cameras on Falcons?
Forget the Dallas Cowboys, Atlanta Boasts Its Own Fascinating Storylines
Falcons vs. Titans: How To Watch
How to watch the Atlanta Falcons against the Tennessee Titans.
Atlanta Falcons Practice Highlights: Matt Ryan Heating Up
After the defense dominated the big plays on Monday, Matt Ryan and the Atlanta Falcons offense were sharp on Tuesday.
DL Grady Jarrett
DL Tyeler Davison
DL Jonathan Bullard
OLB Jacob Tuioti-Mariner
LB Deion Jones
LB Foye Oluokun
OLB Steven Means
CB A.J. Terrell
S Erik Harris
S Duron Harmon
CB Fabian Moreau