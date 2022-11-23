Falcons to Play Commanders DE Chase Young in His Season Debut?

The Washington Commanders may have their top edge rusher Chase Young Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons.

Head coach Ron Rivera announced Monday that Young had been activated to the 53-man roster after opening the season on the Injured Reserve.

"We'll work him with the intent of — if he's ready to play, he'll play," Rivera said, "and if he's not, he'll wait another week," leaving it up in the air as to whether Young will see action.

The No. 2 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft racked up 7.5 sacks and 12 quarterback hits as a rookie, making the Pro Bowl in the process.

However, Young's sophomore season took a different turn, ending after nine games when he suffered an ACL injury. Sunday will be Young's chance at action since injuring his knee against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The return of the former Ohio State Buckeye will be a welcomed one for a Commanders defense already boasts a ferocious pass rush, ranking 11th in sacks at 29. Combine that with their rush defense, which is giving up the sixth-fewest yards per game via the ground, and the Commanders will provide a challenging test for a Falcons' offense that relies on its running game.

At 6-5, Washington is riding a two-game winning streak, one coming against the previously undefeated Philadelphia Eagles. At the same time, the Falcons snapped a two-game losing streak with the 27-24 win over the Chicago Bears on Sunday.

The two teams kick off at 1 p.m. Sunday at FedEx Field.

