WATCH: Atlanta Falcons Week 15 Superlatives

Welcome to another addition of Atlanta Falcons superlatives. There was only one superlatives video during the first half of the season because the Falcons went 1-7, but since then, they are 4-2.

Atlanta will end the season with a home game against Jacksonville and road matchup versus Tampa Bay. Both won Sunday, but neither are above .500 and should be considered winnable games. The Falcons have the potential to go 6-2 in the final eight games and finish the season with a 7-9 mark.

In Week 15, the Falcons defeated the 49ers, 29-22. Here are the Falcon Maven Superlatives from Sunday:

Best Performance - Matt Ryan

Ryan's numbers weren't great. He only threw for 210 passing yards and averaged 5.4 yards per attempt. That was his second-lowest yards per attempt average in a game this season.

But Ryan was great when he needed to be in the fourth quarter. He led Atlanta on two touchdown drives in the final 10 minutes to win the game, and he found Julio Jones for the game-winning touchdown in the last five seconds.

Ryan accounted for all 70 of the Falcons' yards on their final possession -- 61 of which came through the air. Without Ryan's clutch play, the Falcons lose this game by double digits.

Best Play - Julio Jones' game-winning touchdown

Jones was close to taking our "best performance" superlative. Without Calvin Ridley and no running game, the Falcons needed Jones to be the best player on the field. Other than Ryan in the fourth quarter, he was.

His most important catch came on the final play from scrimmage -- a five-yard reception where Jones just barely reached the goal line for the game-winning score.

Jones finished with 13 catches for 134 yards and two touchdowns.

Underrated Coaching Decision - Dan Quinn electing to kneel down on final extra-point attempt

This went mostly unnoticed after the game, and I don't want to blow it too out of proportion because it's unlikely to have mattered, but it was still great coaching from Dan Quinn to kneel down on the extra point after his team's game-winning score.

The Falcons led by one with two seconds left. Obviously, that wasn't enough time for the 49ers to get into field-goal range. San Francisco's only way to win was with a touchdown on a special teams play or a Hail Mary.

So the extra point didn't matter for Atlanta, but if San Francisco had blocked it, the 49ers could have returned it for a two-point conversion. Quinn took that option away with his call to kneel on the ball.

Worst Unit - Falcons Special Teams

Quinn's decision to kneel down was an even wiser decision considering how poorly the Falcons played on special teams. Kenjon Barner fumbled a punt return, which set up the 49ers at the Falcons 1-yard line. The unit also committed a penalty on a different Barner return that wiped out a big play.

To start the second half, the Falcons recovered a surprise onside kick, but a penalty killed that play too. It was a very poor effort from the Falcons special teams Sunday.

Unsung Hero - De'Vondre Campbell

The Falcons played without cornerback Desmond Trufant again Sunday, and they lost linebacker Vic Beasley and defensive end Takk McKinley during the game. Yet the Falcons defense played one of their best games of the year.

Campbell was a big reason why, as he led the Falcons with 11 total tackles, including six solos. He also recovered a fumble. He'll need to play big again for the Falcons to win their final two games.