Falcons Meet With Western Kentucky's DeAngelo Malone: New No. 1 Pass Rusher?

DeAngelo Malone, a two-time Conference USA Defensive Player of the Year, could be headed to Atlanta in 2022

The Atlanta Falcons are doing their homework on addressing the pass rush entering 2022. Perhaps it becomes the top need for Atlanta when on the clock at No. 8 in the upcoming NFL Draft.

Perhaps not.

DeAngelo Malone DeAngelo Malone DeAngelo Malone

According to NFL Network, the Falcons are hosting Western Kentucky pass rusher DeAngelo Malone this week. Malone was a two-time Conference USA Defensive Player of the Year recipient and was named Senior Bowl American Player of the Game for his efforts with the Hilltoppers.

Malone broke out in 2019 when he led the Hilltoppers' defense in tackles for losses (20.5), sacks (11) and tackles (99). A year later, his numbers regressed, but still were promising enough to be one of the top players in the conference. In 2020, he recorded 71 tackles, 10.5 tackles for loss and six sacks.

Last season, Malone led the Conference USA in tackles for loss (16.5) and was second in sacks (8) while leading the nation among defensive linemen in tackles (88). For his efforts, he was named the Conference USA Player of the Year and picked up his third first-team all-conference honors.

Scouts believe that Malone can fit either in a 4-3 or 3-4 defensive front. The Falcons transitioned over to the latter last offseason after former Tennessee Titans defensive coordinator Dean Pees was named to the same role.

Atlanta's pass rush needs immense help come draft weekend, and one player isn't going to be enough to solve the problem. Last season, the Falcons finished with a league-low 18 sacks. Dante Fowler Jr. led the way with 4.5 while 11 other Falcons combined for the other 13.5 takedowns.

The Falcons agreed to terms with former New York Giants pass rusher Lorenzo Carter on a one-year deal this offseason. Carter has experience playing in the 3-4 look, having worked in a similar formation the past two seasons under the direction of former coordinator Patrick Graham.

Pass rusher has been a common position address by the Falcons in Round 1 of April's draft. Prospects such as Florida State's Jermaine Johnson, Purdue's George Karlaftis and even Oregon's Kayvon Thibodeaux all have seen their names in recent mocks landing as a potential Falcon on Day 1.

DeAngelo Malone DeAngelo Malone DeAngelo Malone

Malone, who's projected to be selected either the third or fourth round, very well could be the secondary pass rusher Atlanta is looking for. During his five seasons with the Hilltoppers, Malone recorded 349 career tackles, 59 tackles for losses, 32 sacks, seven pass deflections and an interception.

The Falcons currently own eight picks in the upcoming draft, five of which are in the top 100 selections.