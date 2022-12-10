2022 NFL Re-Draft: Falcons WR Drake London Snubbed?

Atlanta Falcons rookie wide receiver Drake London has been a bright spot in a passing game that has found inconsistent results.

Yet a re-draft of the wide receiver class by former Pro Bowl wide receiver of the Green Bay Packers Greg Jennings, London didn't even get picked in the "do-over."

Instead of taking London, Jennings had the Falcons taking Garrett Wilson at No. 8 overall, formerly of Ohio State and now of the New York Jets.

"I know this will raise a lot of eyebrows," Jennings said. "But Wilson was the most NFL-ready receiver I had seen in a long time. His route running is so precise and abrupt, and he has some explosiveness and acceleration. He understands defenses too. He gets open, creates separation and high-points the ball. Wilson does everything you want a No. 1 guy to do. Wilson has come in ready, so I’m moving him to the head of the class."

So who was taken instead of London?

10. New York Jets: Chris Olave

11. New Orleans Saints: George Pickens

12. Detriot Lions: Christian Watson

16. Washington Commanders: Treylon Burks

18. Tennessee Titans: Skyy Moore

Despite not being taken in the redo by Jennings, it is hard to ignore the fact that London's 533 yards and four touchdowns on 47 receptions are better numbers than four of the six players. That alone should be a pretty strong case as to why he still is deserving of a first-round grade.

