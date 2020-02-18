Atlanta Falcons sign Ryan Allen, Younghoe Koo to one-year extensions

The Atlanta Falcons announced Tuesday that kicker Younghoe Koo and punter Ryan Allen have each signed one-year contract extensions. Koo and Allen each joined the Falcons near the midway point, both appearing in eight games in 2019.

Matt Bryant's struggles left Atlanta searching for options at kicker, and Koo filled in admirably, winning NFC Special Teams Player of the Week twice for the Falcons in 2019. He also executed a miraculous three consecutive onside kicks on Thanksgiving night vs. the New Orleans Saints (one was called back due to an offside penalty). Koo joined the Falcons on October 29, and performed as well as Atlanta could have possibly hoped. The Georgia Southern alum previous played for the Chargers in 2017, and the Atlanta Legends of the AAF in 2018, where he was 14-for-14 on field goals.

Allen was also solid for the Falcons, downing 14 of his 28 punts inside the 20-yard line, with only three punts entering the endzone for touchbacks. The Falcons recently agreed to sign another punter, Sam Irwin-Hill, who will presumably compete with Allen for the starting role in 2020. Matt Bosher, a mainstay from 2011-2018, battled injuries in 2019 and is set to become a free agent. Allen, a former New England Patriot, has three Super Bowl rings.

While this isn't quite the level of news that came out of New Orleans this morning, it's notable that Atlanta is set on returning two key contributors of the 6-2 second half Dan Quinn's group enjoyed down the stretch in 2019.