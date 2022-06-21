NFL Betting Odds: Falcons Coach Arthur Smith on Hot Seat?

The Atlanta Falcons entered the 2021 NFL season as a bit of a question mark, with a new regime spearheaded by head coach Arthur Smith and general manager Terry Fontenot entering the fray.

The team traded away star receiver Julio Jones during the offseason, but drafted Florida tight end Kyle Pitts to replace some of the production.

The Falcons scratched and clawed their way to a 7-10 season, a particularly impressive mark after losing top receiver Calvin Ridley for much of the season due to mental health reasons. With Smith turning into a respectable record in year one and owner Arthur Blank being known as a patient owner, few thought Smith's seat was in much danger.

However, oddsmakers seem to be less optimistic, as Smith was given the 10th-highest odds by BetOnline.ag to be the next NFL head coach fired or to resign at 14/1, slotting him in between his former boss, the Tennessee Titans' Mike Vrabel, and fellow second-year coach Robert Saleh of the New York Jets.

Leading the way was NFC South rival Carolina Panthers coach Matt Rhule at 3/1. Smith was the second-likeliest coach from the 2021 rookies to lose his position, as Detroit's Dan Campbell came in sixth at 10/1.

Smith will have to take on his second season as head coach with a new face at quarterback, as franchise staple Matt Ryan was traded to the Indianapolis Colts. Additionally, Ridley has been suspended for the season, prompting rookie Drake London to be immediately placed at the top of the receiver room.

Nevertheless, Blank has proven multiple times that he'll give his regimes several years to build the organization in the manner that they want, and he surely understands that Smith is still working with a roster in transition.

As such, unless the 2022 season is outright horrendous from top to bottom, Smith shouldn't be looked at as a likely candidate to lose his job. However, if the Falcons post a subpar record but Smith still retains his job, look for his seat to gain a considerable amount of heat next offseason.