Where Does Falcons’ Arthur Smith Rank Among NFL Coaches?

Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith’s place among his NFL peers has been set, according to a recent ranking from CBS Sports.

With the start of the 2022 NFL season just over two months away, all 32 teams are looking to make their mark across the league’s landscape.

Having already assembled the majority of their respective 90-man rosters, the process for teams’ determining which players will be chosen to represent each franchise for the upcoming season is about to begin; as training camps are set to open in late July.

Though the players on the field ultimately make or break the plays, they are most often put in the position to either succeed or fail by their head coach. Strategies, schemes and decisions can sometimes be the difference between victory and defeat. Unsurprisingly, teams with the right coach for the job are almost always the most successful.

In an effort to evaluate which of the NFL’s 32 teams are best positioned for coaching success, CBS Sports submitted their pre-season rankings for each of the league’s head coaches. Their assessment was divided into four tiers and each coach was ranked from worst to first based on how they would "draft" them for this season. CBS based their evaluation on the criteria of both trust, and positioning for success.

Unfortunately for the Atlanta Falcons, coach Arthur Smith ranked 29th on their list.

CBS Sports’ Assessment on Smith:

29. Arthur Smith (Falcons) Season: 2nd with Falcons and as HC Career record: 7-10 (.412) | Playoffs: N/A The ex-Titans offensive coordinator is one of the toughest to read, mainly because Atlanta was thoroughly mediocre in 2021, an unwitting farewell tour for QB Matt Ryan. His guys didn't quit on him, and he's teased offensive adaptability, but he's essentially starting from scratch for a second year in a row.

It is no secret that Smith struggled in his first year at the helm in Atlanta. The longtime Tennessee Titans assistant lost his head coaching debut against the Philadelphia Eagles by a score of 32-6. The loss unfortunately set the tone for a forgettable season. His first career win as a head coach came in a 17–14 victory over the New York Giants. Smith and the Falcons lost to the New Orleans Saints in the final game of the season in January by a final score of 30-20, ending the season with a 7–10 record. The Falcons finished third in the NFC South and did not qualify for the playoffs.

Facing their first season since 2008 without quarterback Matt Ryan under center, Smith will pull on his relationship with Marcus Mariota [whom he worked with in Tennessee], the potential of tight end Kyle Pitts and the exciting skills of cornerback A.J. Terrell to provide hope for a bright future in Atlanta.

Regrettably, for Falcons fans, 2022 is unlikely to be a memorable year for both Smith and the team.