Falcons Playing Overseas in 2022? - NFL International Schedule Revealed

Will the Atlanta Falcons head back overseas for the second straight season?

In the NFC South, the New Orleans Saints and Tampa Bay Buccaneers are among the 10 teams that will play overseas as part of the NFL's international series. But are the Atlanta Falcons part of that list?

The last remaining team in the NFL to play in London is the Green Bay Packers, and that's who the Giants will face at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in the U.K.

If facing the Packers on the road wasn't tough enough, doing it on the back of a trip across the ocean promises to only crank up the difficulty level.

The two teams will face off on October 9, but they aren't the only competition in town this year.

Joining the Giants and Packers in London will be the Minnesota Vikings and New Orleans Saints who play in Tottenham Hotspur on October 2, and then the Denver Broncos who will 'visit' the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium on October 30.

On November 13, NFL history will be made as the Buccaneers will bring Tom Brady and company to Munich, Germany where they'll host the Seattle Seahawks at Allianz Arena, the home of the soccer club FC Bayern Munich.

It'll be the first-ever NFL regular-season game played in Germany, and will take place at 9:30 a.m. ET just like the three games happening in London.

Finally, Mexico City will host the only divisional matchup on this year's international schedule when the San Francisco 49ers and Arizona Cardinals take the field in Estadio Azteca.

The good news for the Cardinals is they'll have star wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins back by then, from his six-week suspension for taking performance-enhancing substances.

No, the Falcons won't be playing overseas in 2022 as they play their full slate of home games under a new name and brand, trying to rediscover consistent winning and reconnect with the fan base.

Still, the NFL has a full schedule of entertaining games to grab the attention of fans at home and around the globe.