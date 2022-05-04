Skip to main content

Falcons Playing Overseas in 2022? - NFL International Schedule Revealed

Will the Atlanta Falcons head back overseas for the second straight season?

In the NFC South, the New Orleans Saints and Tampa Bay Buccaneers are among the 10 teams that will play overseas as part of the NFL's international series. But are the Atlanta Falcons part of that list?

Bobby McCain vs New York Giants

Washington Commanders vs New York Giants

New York Giants vs Washington Commanders

Washington Commanders vs New York Giants

Washington Commanders vs New York Giants

Washington Commanders vs New York Giants

The last remaining team in the NFL to play in London is the Green Bay Packers, and that's who the Giants will face at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in the U.K.

If facing the Packers on the road wasn't tough enough, doing it on the back of a trip across the ocean promises to only crank up the difficulty level.

The two teams will face off on October 9, but they aren't the only competition in town this year.

Joining the Giants and Packers in London will be the Minnesota Vikings and New Orleans Saints who play in Tottenham Hotspur on October 2, and then the Denver Broncos who will 'visit' the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium on October 30.

On November 13, NFL history will be made as the Buccaneers will bring Tom Brady and company to Munich, Germany where they'll host the Seattle Seahawks at Allianz Arena, the home of the soccer club FC Bayern Munich.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

ArnoldEbiketie
Play

Falcons Draft: Can Rookie DE Arnold Ebiketie Fix Pass Rush?

The Falcons traded up in the second round to take the Penn State pass rusher.

By Jeremy Brener1 hour ago
1 hour ago
RGIII_WAS
Play

Robert Griffin III to Falcons? Former Heisman QB Likes 'Great Situation' in Atlanta

Former NFL quarterback Robert Griffin III is getting interest from NFL teams after running in a charity event.

By Timm Hamm2 hours ago
2 hours ago
Falcons-Matt-Ryan-Deshaun-Watson
Play

Traded Matt Ryan: 'Good Chance' I'd Be With Falcons If Not for Deshaun Watson

Ryan and the Falcons are heading in two different directions, but it almost didn’t happen that way.

By Daniel Flick3 hours ago
3 hours ago

It'll be the first-ever NFL regular-season game played in Germany, and will take place at 9:30 a.m. ET just like the three games happening in London.

Finally, Mexico City will host the only divisional matchup on this year's international schedule when the San Francisco 49ers and Arizona Cardinals take the field in Estadio Azteca.

Washington Football Team quarterback Taylor Heinicke runs away from Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive lineman Jason Pierre-Paul

Washington Commanders vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TDP-L-BRONCOS-WASHINGTON-_ADO7321x

Washington Commanders vs Denver Broncos

gibson saints

Washington Commanders vs New Orleans Saints

The good news for the Cardinals is they'll have star wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins back by then, from his six-week suspension for taking performance-enhancing substances.

No, the Falcons won't be playing overseas in 2022 as they play their full slate of home games under a new name and brand, trying to rediscover consistent winning and reconnect with the fan base.

Still, the NFL has a full schedule of entertaining games to grab the attention of fans at home and around the globe. 

ArnoldEbiketie
News

Falcons Draft: Can Rookie DE Arnold Ebiketie Fix Pass Rush?

By Jeremy Brener1 hour ago
RGIII_WAS
News

Robert Griffin III to Falcons? Former Heisman QB Likes 'Great Situation' in Atlanta

By Timm Hamm2 hours ago
Falcons-Matt-Ryan-Deshaun-Watson
News

Traded Matt Ryan: 'Good Chance' I'd Be With Falcons If Not for Deshaun Watson

By Daniel Flick3 hours ago
Grady Jarrett Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
News

Falcons Rookie Camps, OTAs - Dates Official

By Falcon Report Staff19 hours ago
https___stillcurtain.com_wp-content_uploads_getty-images_2018_08_1294478231
News

Desmond Ridder: Future Heir To Matt Ryan For Falcons?

By Cole Thompson21 hours ago
ridderlondon
News

Falcons Rookie of the Year Odds: Where Do Desmond Ridder, Drake London Rank?

By Kevin Tame21 hours ago
Grady Jarrett Atlanta Falcons Georgia Heat
News

Grady Gets The Bag: Why Atlanta Falcons Extended Their Veteran DT

By Jeremy BrenerMay 3, 2022
Ridder
News

Desmond Ridder At Pick No. 74? - How Did Falcons Do It?

By Coty DavisMay 3, 2022