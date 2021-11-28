Skip to main content
    • November 28, 2021
    Publish date:

    WATCH: Russell Gage Scores TD, Falcons Take 21-11 Lead Into 4th Quarter vs. Jaguars

    The Falcons offense is beginning to click.
    Author:

    After failing to score any touchdowns in their past two games, the Atlanta Falcons needed a spark from their offense today against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

    After two first-half touchdowns from offensive weapon Cordarrelle Patterson, wide receiver Russell Gage got in on the scoring spree with his first touchdown since Week 7.

    On the play, Gage ran a slant route in the slot to find himself open in the middle of the field to step in for the easy score.

    The touchdown capped off a 9-play, 88-yard drive that saw five passes go for over 10 yards.

    It's a nice look for Gage, who was expected to have a more successful year after a breakout 2020 season.

    Recommended Articles

    gage jag
    Play

    WATCH: Russell Gage Scores TD, Falcons Take 21-3 Lead vs. Jaguars

    The Falcons offense is beginning to click.

    6 minutes ago
    Cordarrelle Patterson vs Jets
    Play

    Falcons WATCH: Cordarrelle Patterson Scores 2 Early TDs vs. Jaguars

    NFL Insider Ian Rapoport has reported the latest on Atlanta Falcons Cordarrelle Patterson injury news for the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

    1 hour ago
    Cordarrelle Patterson vs Panthers
    Play

    Cordarrelle Patterson active against Jaguars

    After missing Week 11, running back Cordarrelle Patterson will play on Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

    3 hours ago

    Gage, a sixth-round pick from the 2018 class, strutted his stuff during the 2020 season on offense. With Julio Jones out for over half the season, it was a chance for the former LSU wideout to prove he could hang with the first-team offense.

    After No. 1 wide receiver Calvin Ridley was placed on the non-football injury list in Week 8, Gage was expected to emerge as the team's top wideout. 

    However, the fourth-year pro has struggled alongside the entire offense and hasn't been able to rise to the occasion. Yet today, he has done just that. Gage leads the team with four catches for 40 yards and the score that has given the Falcons a three-score lead.

    The Falcons lead the Jaguars by a score of 21-11 at the end of the third quarter.

    gage jag
    News

    WATCH: Russell Gage Scores TD, Falcons Take 21-3 Lead vs. Jaguars

    6 minutes ago
    Cordarrelle Patterson vs Jets
    News

    Falcons WATCH: Cordarrelle Patterson Scores 2 Early TDs vs. Jaguars

    1 hour ago
    Cordarrelle Patterson vs Panthers
    News

    Cordarrelle Patterson active against Jaguars

    3 hours ago
    kyle urb
    News

    Did Jags Coach Urban Meyer Try to Get Kyle Pitts?

    5 hours ago
    Jalen Mayfield Atlanta Falcons
    News

    Falcons LISTEN: Why Has Jalen Mayfield Struggled?

    Nov 27, 2021
    ryan josh allen
    News

    Falcons at Jaguars GAMEDAY: Can Atlanta Get Dig of Hole?

    Nov 27, 2021
    cord deion
    News

    Falcons vs. Jaguars Injury Report is more Bad News

    Nov 26, 2021
    Kyle Pitts in London vs. Jets
    News

    Rookie Kyle Pitts to the Pro Bowl?

    Nov 26, 2021