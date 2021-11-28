WATCH: Russell Gage Scores TD, Falcons Take 21-3 Lead vs. Jaguars

After failing to score any touchdowns in their past two games, the Atlanta Falcons needed a spark from their offense today against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

After two first-half touchdowns from offensive weapon Cordarrelle Patterson, wide receiver Russell Gage got in on the scoring spree with his first touchdown since Week 7.

On the play, Gage ran a slant route in the slot to find himself open in the middle of the field to step in for the easy score.

The touchdown capped off a 9-play, 88-yard drive that saw five passes go for over 10 yards.

It's a nice look for Gage, who was expected to have a more successful year after a breakout 2020 season.

Gage, a sixth-round pick from the 2018 class, strutted his stuff during the 2020 season on offense. With Julio Jones out for over half the season, it was a chance for the former LSU wideout to prove he could hang with the first-team offense.

After No. 1 wide receiver Calvin Ridley was placed on the non-football injury list in Week 8, Gage was expected to emerge as the team's top wideout.

However, the fourth-year pro has struggled alongside the entire offense and hasn't been able to rise to the occasion. Yet today, he has done just that. Gage leads the team with four catches for 40 yards and the score that has given the Falcons a three-score lead.

The Falcons lead the Jaguars by a score of 21-11 at the end of the third quarter.