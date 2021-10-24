    • October 24, 2021
    WATCH: Falcons Pick Off Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa In End Zone Before Halftime

    The Falcons come up with a big play heading into the locker room.
    The Atlanta Falcons' defense has not had the knack for takeaways this season, coming up with just two fumble recoveries and one interception through the first five games of the season.

    That changed with just under two minutes in the second quarter of Sunday afternoon's game against the Miami Dolphins, when second-year defensive back Jaylinn Hawkins picked off quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

    The interception was Hawkins' second of his brief NFL career. It allowed the Falcons to keep a 10-7 lead with around a minute left in the half.

    The pick came on the fourth defensive drive of the game at the Falcons' 14-yard line, as Wilson motioned back into the play action. He was looking for tight end Durham Smythe on the play, but Hawkins was able to reach the ball into the route and put the ball back in Atlanta's hands.

    WATCH: Falcons Pick Off Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa In End Zone Before Halftime

    With cornerbacks Avery Williams and Kendall Sheffield not playing today, and cornerback Isaiah Oliver out for the season, other defensive backs are going to be asked to step up to the plate. It looks like Hawkins is answering that bell.

    Through the first five games, Hawkins is the only player to record an interception, coming through two weeks ago in London against the New York Jets and picking off Tagovailoa again in the first half.

    Following the interception, quarterback Matt Ryan would lead the Falcons to a big scoring drive, highlighted by a huge one-handed catch by rookie tight end Kyle Pitts that would give them a 13-7 lead at the half.

