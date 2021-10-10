WATCH: Falcons Record First 2021 Interception

It took five weeks, but the Falcons came up with their first interception of the season.

The Atlanta Falcons' defense has not had the knack for takeaways this season, coming up with just two fumble recoveries and zero interceptions through the first four games.

That changed with just under 11 minutes in the second quarter of Sunday morning's game against the New York Jets, when second-year defensive back Jaylinn Hawkins picked off quarterback Zach Wilson.

The interception was Hawkins' first of his brief NFL career. It gave the Falcons prime field position to increase their 17-0 lead, but tight end Hayden Hurst fumbled following a red zone reception that could have blown the game wide open.

The pick came on the third defensive drive of the game at the Jets' 25-yard line, as Wilson motioned back into the play action. He was looking for wide receiver Keelan Cole on the play, but Hawkins was able to reach the ball into the route and put the ball back in Atlanta's hands.

With cornerback Avery Williams and safety Erik Harris not playing today, and cornerback Isaiah Oliver out for the season, other defensive backs are going to be asked to step up to the plate. It looks like Hawkins is answering that bell.

Through the first four games, Hawkins has made minimal impact, recording just two tackles. Perhaps this interception is a sign that things will turn around for Hawkins and he'll warrant more playing time and opportunities to make these important plays.

