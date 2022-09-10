Skip to main content
Saints vs. Falcons Preview: Marcus Mariota Full Of Emotions Ahead of Atlanta Season Opener

Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Saints vs. Falcons Preview: Marcus Mariota Full Of Emotions Ahead of Atlanta Season Opener

The Atlanta Falcons to kick-off their 2022 campaign with Marcus Mariota starting under center for the first time since 2019.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

The Atlanta Falcons will begin a new era in their franchise history on Sunday against the New Orleans Saints. For the first time since 2007, the Falcons will begin a new season without quarterback Matt Ryan under center — who the franchise traded to the Indianapolis Colts in March. 

Marcus Mariota will take the helm as the Falcons' starting quarterback at the Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta. The season opener against the Saints will mark Mariota's first career start since October of 2019.

"It’s been a couple of years since I started, so a lot of cool emotions," Mariota said. "The last couple of seasons you’re kind of always one play away, you’re always prepared to be the starter. To have this opportunity is very exciting for me and I can’t wait for it on Sunday."

The 2017 campaign marked Mariota's best year as a starting quarterback in the NFL. During his third season with the Tennessee Titans, Mariota led the franchise to a 9-7 record while completing 62 percent of his passes for 3,232 yards and 13 touchdowns. 

Mariota said he has a lot of family and friends who will be in attendance to celebrate his latest career milestone.

"My dad told me a long time ago that it means you care and it always kind of brings a little comfort for me," Mariota said when describing the feelings of butterflies as a starting quarterback. "I really believe there’ll be a lot of emotions, and I just kind of channel that. I don’t try to fight it or anything like that. Just be present in the moment and enjoy this."

RECORDS: Atlanta Falcons (0-0) vs. New Orleans Saints (0-0)

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Marcus Mariota
Play

Saints vs. Falcons Week 1: How to Watch, Betting Lines

The Falcons and Saints enter 2022 on Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Here's how to watch, listen, and all the betting info you need.

By Timm Hamm
Drew Dalman Atlanta Falcons

Falcons Coach Arthur Smith Shares Details on 'Tough' Competition at Center

Arthur Smith tabbed Drew Dalman as the team's starting center.

By Jeremy Brener
Dean Pees Atlanta Falcons

Falcons Coach Dean Pees Enjoys 'Rewarding' Offseason Program

There's a new atmosphere forming inside Atlanta's defense.

By Daniel Flick

ODDS: Atlanta is 5.5-point underdog to the Saints.

GAME TIME: Sunday, September 11, 2022 at 12 p.m.

LOCATION: Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Atlanta, GA)

TV/RADIO: FOX 5 | 92.9 FM The Game Atlanta

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Falcons? Click Here.

Follow Falcon Report on Twitter.

In This Article (1)

Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons

Marcus Mariota
News

Saints vs. Falcons Week 1: How to Watch, Betting Lines

By Timm Hamm
Drew Dalman Atlanta Falcons
News

Falcons Coach Arthur Smith Shares Details on 'Tough' Competition at Center

By Jeremy Brener
Dean Pees Atlanta Falcons
News

Falcons Coach Dean Pees Enjoys 'Rewarding' Offseason Program

By Daniel Flick
Mykal Walker
News

Falcons Coach Arthur Smith Has Major 'Confidence' in LB Mykal Walker

By Daniel Flick
Marcus Mariota Jameis Winston
News

Falcons' Marcus Mariota Is Saints QB Jameis Winston's 'Biggest Fan'

By Jeremy Brener
Alvin Kamara New Orleans Saints vs. Atlanta Falcons
News

Saints vs. Falcons: Who's New Orleans Biggest X-Factor Against Atlanta?

By Jeremy Brener
7A3A6065-4E80-4887-90A9-7728E22435BF
News

Atlanta Falcons 'Lethal Offense' Worries Saints Star Cameron Jordan

By Mike Fisher
DeeAlford
News

Falcons EXCLUSIVE: 'The Chosen One' Dee Alford's Journey from Division II to NFL

By Daniel Flick