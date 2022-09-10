Saints vs. Falcons Preview: Marcus Mariota Full Of Emotions Ahead of Atlanta Season Opener

The Atlanta Falcons will begin a new era in their franchise history on Sunday against the New Orleans Saints. For the first time since 2007, the Falcons will begin a new season without quarterback Matt Ryan under center — who the franchise traded to the Indianapolis Colts in March.

Marcus Mariota will take the helm as the Falcons' starting quarterback at the Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta. The season opener against the Saints will mark Mariota's first career start since October of 2019.

"It’s been a couple of years since I started, so a lot of cool emotions," Mariota said. "The last couple of seasons you’re kind of always one play away, you’re always prepared to be the starter. To have this opportunity is very exciting for me and I can’t wait for it on Sunday."

The 2017 campaign marked Mariota's best year as a starting quarterback in the NFL. During his third season with the Tennessee Titans, Mariota led the franchise to a 9-7 record while completing 62 percent of his passes for 3,232 yards and 13 touchdowns.

Mariota said he has a lot of family and friends who will be in attendance to celebrate his latest career milestone.

"My dad told me a long time ago that it means you care and it always kind of brings a little comfort for me," Mariota said when describing the feelings of butterflies as a starting quarterback. "I really believe there’ll be a lot of emotions, and I just kind of channel that. I don’t try to fight it or anything like that. Just be present in the moment and enjoy this."

RECORDS: Atlanta Falcons (0-0) vs. New Orleans Saints (0-0)

ODDS: Atlanta is 5.5-point underdog to the Saints.

GAME TIME: Sunday, September 11, 2022 at 12 p.m.

LOCATION: Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Atlanta, GA)

TV/RADIO: FOX 5 | 92.9 FM The Game Atlanta

