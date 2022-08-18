Skip to main content

Falcons DL Marlon Davidson OUT For Rest of Preseason

Davidson was poised to compete for a starting spot on Atlanta's defensive line.

The Atlanta Falcons defensive line has suffered another blow.

Defensive end Marlon Davidson, who was set to compete for snaps at 5-technique, had his knee scoped Thursday morning, and will miss the remainder of the preseason, according to ESPN. He still has potential to return for the team's season opener Sept. 11 against the New Orleans Saints.

This isn't Davidson's first time struggling with injuries. A second-round pick out of Auburn in 2020, Davidson battled injuries and a stint on the COVID-19 list during his rookie campaign, limiting him to just eight games.

After experiencing his first regular NFL offseason last summer, Davidson seemed poised for a bounce-back second season but succumbed to the same things that plagued him during year one, forcing him to miss six games.

Due to these external factors, the 6-3, 303-pound Davidson has yet to truly show what he's capable of in the NFL. However, with the 24-year-old now entering year three without an established niche on Atlanta's roster, time is running out.

Davidson had a direct path to playing time this season, with second-year pro Ta'Quon Graham the lone figure standing between him and the starting job. With the way defensive linemen rotate, Davidson was going to see snaps regardless.

The former Auburn alum had been absent from practice for the last week, but Falcons coach Arthur Smith said he didn't anticipate any of the injuries carrying into the season. Davidson's knee issue has a chance to keep him out of action for the first couple of weeks, but it's also not a guarantee that he makes the 53-man roster.

Smith has been impressed with defensive tackles Jalen Dalton and Timothy Horne, and Graham's strong camp has all but confirmed him in the starting role.

Davidson hasn't been able to have much luck with injuries throughout his career, and that trend has unfortunately carried over into year three. Still, he's a talented player who's yet to have a full season to prove himself, something that appears to be in danger of happening once again.

