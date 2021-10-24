Falcons vs. Dolphins: Inactives & Injuries

A starting offensive lineman is inactive for the Atlanta Falcons in Week 7.

The Atlanta Falcons offensive line undoubtably had its best game against the New York Jets two weeks ago prior to Atlanta's bye week. The Falcons are looking to build upon that performance this Sunday but will have to do it without starting right tackle Kaleb McGary.

The Falcons included McGary among their list of inactive players for Sunday's road Week 7 matchup against the Miami Dolphins. Included with McGary, the Falcons have made quarterback Feleipe Franks, wide receiver Frank Darby, linebacker Dorian Etheridge, defensive linemen John Cominsky and Mike Pennel and cornerbacks Avery Williams and Kendall Sheffield on their inactive list for Sunday.

McGary spent a majority of the past week on the reserve/COVID-19 list, so it doesn't come as a shock that he will not play against the Dolphins. But head coach Arthur Smith said Friday there was a small chance McGary would play.

The Falcons will start either Jason Spriggs or Colby Gossett at right tackle.

Wide receiver Calvin Ridley and Russell Gage are both returning from injury. That pushed Darby back to the list of inactive players.

Cominsky and Pennel still didn't find a spot on the active roster for Sunday's game even with defensive lineman Dante Fowler was placed on injured reserve Friday. But Jacob Tuioti-Mariner is active.

The Falcons will have two active quarterbacks Sunday with Josh Rosen serving in the backup role behind Matt Ryan. Franks has been active for two games this season.

For the Dolphins, DeVante Parker, Noah Igbinoghene, Greg Mancz, Greg Little, Hunter Long and John Jenkins will be inactive.

The Falcons and Dolphins will kick off Sunday at 1 p.m. in Miami. With a victory, the Falcons will move to .500 for the first time this season while the Dolphins are looking for just their second win of the year and first since Week 1.