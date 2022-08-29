Can Falcons QB Marcus Mariota Make Pro Bowl? Michael Vick Thinks So

Former Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Vick has shared his opinions about new signal-caller Marcus Mariota before, praising him when few offer it.

Earlier this month, Vick stated that Mariota earned the starting job.

“I think it’s definitely Marcus’ job,” Vick told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution earlier this month. “Marcus should be the starter. I would think he would be the starter. Desmond (Ridder) would have to do some amazing things to overcome that.”

While Ridder has impressed in his rookie training camp, he hasn't done enough to unseat Mariota, who Vick believes is ready to take the next step and be more than just the team's starter.

"I had a chance to spend some time with Marcus Mariota," Vick wrote for The 33rd Team. "Arthur Smith was gracious enough to let me sit down with him and a have a chat. I feel like he’s ready to step into that role of being a leader and taking the next step on the field. Which means being a Pro Bowl-caliber player."

Mariota hasn't made it to the Pro Bowl in the first seven years of his career, but a new opportunity in Atlanta could turn over a new leaf for the former Heisman Trophy winner.

Vick believes that Mariota's familiarity with head coach Arthur Smith, who coached Mariota with the Tennessee Titans, puts him in a position to succeed.

"Marcus knows the offense and has a great understanding of it," Vick wrote. "That means he can coach the guys around him as they go through this process, and it’s not all on Arthur Smith to try to bring each and every player along. Atlanta has a solid leader in Mariota who understands what that’s about, and how to make that happen."

Mariota will get the chance to start his Pro Bowl resume on Sept. 11 against the New Orleans Saints in the season opener.