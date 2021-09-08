Why Did the Falcons Sign RB Mike Davis?

Mike Davis was signed by the Atlanta Falcons to be the No. 1 running back after the team opted not to bring back Todd Gurley. Davis had a productive season with the Carolina Panthers in 2020 with 642 yards rushing, 373 yards receiving and eight total touchdowns.

Falcons' new head coach Arthur Smith discussed why Davis is such a great fit.

"With a lot of our free agents, there are coaches on our staff that have worked with them before," said Smith. "I think that helps a lot; there's a lot of unknown in free agency. So you better have someone you trust that's worked with them."

"We had pretty good familiarity with Mike, the person he was. Then the player when you evaluate film and stylistically the guy is very productive. He's a physical running back. He can protect [the quarterback]. He's got pretty good hands coming out of the backfield. All the things that we value, I saw on film."

Falcons fans haven't seen Davis in action in an Atlanta uniform, as he was held out Atlanta's three preseason games along with the majority of the starters.

Davis could be in line for a huge season with Atlanta as the focal point of Smith's power running attack. Smith was the offensive coordinator of the Tennessee Titans the last two seasons, and they finished third in 2019 and second in 2020 in total rushing yards.

Falcons fans will get their first chance to see Davis and the new look Atlanta offense on Sunday at 1 p.m. against the Philadelphia Eagles at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.